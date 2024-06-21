2024 Cremona World Superbike & Supersport Test - Combined Results

Combined results from a two-day WorldSBK and WSS test at the Cremona circuit in Italy.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

New WorldSBK title leader Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his Misano momentum by comfortably setting the fastest time at a Cremona test, despite only riding on the opening day.

Kawasaki's Alex Lowes set the pace on Thursday's second and final day, but was 0.212s behind the BMW star's 1m 28.578s on day one.

Honda's Iker Lecuona and Lowes' team-mate Axel Bassani were the other riders to lap under 1m 29s.

Razgatlioglu's team-mate Michael van der Mark and Lecuona's team-mate Xavi Vierge completed the list of WorldSBK riders, with Bahattin Sofuoglu heading the Supersport class.

Round five of this season will be held at Donington Park on July 12-14, with Cremona hosting its first WorldSBK event on September 20-22nd...

Cremona WorldSBK/WSS Test - Combined Times (June 19-20)

Pos.RiderNATBikeTimeDay
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURBMW1m 28.578sDay 1
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki1m 28.790sDay 2
3Iker LecuonaESPHonda1m 28.922sDay 2
4Axel BassaniITAKawasaki1m 28.935sDay 2
5Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW1m 29.098sDay 2
6Xavi ViergeESPHonda1m 29.349sDay 2
7Bahattin SofuogluTURMV Agusta1m 31.866sDay 2
8Marcel SchroetterGERMV Agusta1m 32.161sDay 2
9Valentin DebiseFRAYamaha1m 32.361sDay 2
10Stefano ManziITAYamaha1m 32.394sDay 2
11Simone CorsiITADucati1m 32.575sDay 2
12Yari MontellaITADucati1m 32.579sDay 1
13Glenn Van StraalenNEDYamaha1m 32.788sDay 2
14Tom EdwardsAUSDucati1m 32.797sDay 2
15Forward 3N/AN/A1m 32.805sDay 2
16Forward 2N/AN/A1m 32.844sDay 2
17Niki TuuliFINDucati1m 32.946sDay 2
18Oliver BaylissAUSDucati1m 33.008sDay 2
19Alex EscrigESPForward1m 33.15sDay 1
20Can OncuTURKawasaki1m 33.226sDay 1
21Federico FuligniITADucati1m 33.272sDay 2
22Thomas Booth-AmosGBRTriumph1m 33.495sDay 2
23Forward 1N/AN/A1m 33.525sDay 2

