2024 Cremona World Superbike & Supersport Test - Combined Results

New WorldSBK title leader Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his Misano momentum by comfortably setting the fastest time at a Cremona test, despite only riding on the opening day.

Kawasaki's Alex Lowes set the pace on Thursday's second and final day, but was 0.212s behind the BMW star's 1m 28.578s on day one.

Honda's Iker Lecuona and Lowes' team-mate Axel Bassani were the other riders to lap under 1m 29s.

Razgatlioglu's team-mate Michael van der Mark and Lecuona's team-mate Xavi Vierge completed the list of WorldSBK riders, with Bahattin Sofuoglu heading the Supersport class.

Round five of this season will be held at Donington Park on July 12-14, with Cremona hosting its first WorldSBK event on September 20-22nd...