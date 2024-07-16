Andrea Iannone: "I prefer racing" in WorldSBK, wants "factory bike with factory support"

Andrea Iannone admits his preference is to continue racing in WorldSBK in 2025.

Andrea Iannone has once again admitted he wants to remain in WorldSBK next season, but under difference conditions.

Currently riding for GoEleven Ducati, Iannone has not been shy in wanting a full factory bike in a factory team.

With Alvaro Bautista's future still to be decided, Iannone is patiently waiting in the wings for a possible promotion to the Aruba.it Ducati team.

“Lots of news but I follow my priority like before," said Iannone at Donington Park last weekend. 

"If people are waiting, I’m waiting, no problem. I don’t have stress, I have my target. 

"I know for trying to win the championship, I know what I want and I want to fight for this. 

"At the end, the reality is at Assen we finished the race really close to victory. 

"In case I struggle here, maybe I prefer to struggle in different championships. It doesn’t only depend on me. 

"There’s a lot of passion in the garage, it’s like a family but I don’t see many families winning the championship. 

"I’m here because I want to try to achieve the best result possible. In MotoGP now, it’s another story."

WorldSBK is not as close as MotoGP, and while it's more important to have full factory support in WorldSBK to be successful, the atmosphere in the paddock is something Iannone pointed to as a recent why he wants to stay in the Superbikes. 

Iannone said: "Independent teams are at a good level [in MotoGP], supported by the manufacturers. I remember when I started with Pramac in 2013, they started with me with a good relationship with Ducati. 

"It was a factory supported satellite team. The story and the target is to get young riders ready for the factory team. 

"Here’s a little bit different. It’s another championship, another story. 

This championship is really good, I love it and the passion inside this paddock. I prefer racing here. We will see. 

"My opinion is don’t stress. It’s important to have a factory bike in WorldSBK, with factory support.”

