Jonathan Rea: "It sucks to race against" Toprak, calls him "the benchmark in WorldSBK"

Jonathan Rea has called Toprak Razgatlioglu "the benchmark in WorldSBK."

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu has been dominant since Race 2 of the Dutch WorldSBK round at Assen, winning the last seven races in a row.

Razgatlioglu's first treble for BMW came at Misano before following that up with another dominant display at Donington Park last weekend.

A title contender against Razgatlioglu in 2021, Jonathan Rea has been a constant presence in the series throughout all Razgatlioglu's years in WorldSBK.

For many, Razgatlioglu is the best rider in WorldSBK and that is being highlighted by his results.

Rea, who has endured a tough first season with Yamaha so far, was keen to lavish the Turkish rider with praise, calling him "a special talent".

Rea said: “There’s certain people where you see a special talent. You see it all around the paddock, there’s lots of talented people and they have opportunities, but they fall or don’t make the most of them. 

"Toprak’s now made the best of all the opportunities. A super talented guy and it’s nice to see a rider riding like that, as much as it sucks to race against him. 

"It looks almost effortless. People can think it looks easy but it’s far from easy, I can assure you. Toprak’s now the benchmark in WorldSBK. 

"I can’t take any credit for Toprak’s success at all, but when he first joined the championship and the Kawasaki family with Puccetti in Superstock, I was a massive fan. He was like a teammate. 

"We’d eat a lot together, even when we had rival times. He’s a good guy, a hard rider; I always enjoyed my battles with Toprak. 

"It’s nice to see him get the success he deserves. I didn’t expect him to be so dominant this year. In a class full of fast guys, he’s definitely a standout.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes note “big difference” in Hungary which could thwart F1 win chances
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea: "It sucks to race against" Toprak, calls him "the benchmark in WorldSBK"
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes shared Lewis Hamilton’s “self-doubt” as they target “happy ending”
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme…
WSBK
News
4h ago
Andrea Iannone: "I prefer racing" in WorldSBK, wants "factory bike with factory support"
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
F1
News
5h ago
Haas extend Ferrari technical partnership until the end of 2028 F1 season
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Latest News

WSBK
News
5h ago
Danilo Petrucci: "I can’t move in the chess game if someone doesn’t move"
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
Every MotoGP rider ranked 1-10 for their season so far
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
5h ago
Adrian Newey’s final Red Bull car: The RB17 revealed at Goodwood
Adrian Newey with his final Red Bull car
Adrian Newey with his final Red Bull car
F1
News
7h ago
Helmut Marko hits out at rival F1 teams for being ‘afraid of junior drivers’
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World…