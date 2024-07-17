Danilo Petrucci “chess game” update on 2025 WSBK plans

Danilo Petrucci: "It would be a dream to have been in the factory Ducati MotoGP and factory Ducati WorldSBK."

Danilo Petrucci, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
Danilo Petrucci is eyeing up the factory Ducati WorldSBK ride as speculation surrounding Alvaro Bautista and his future continues.

Bautista, winner of the last two Superbike titles, will stay with the factory team if he decides to keep racing.

However, whether that will happen and retirement remains unclear, leaving Petrucci as one of the riders that could take over that seat.

Andrea Iannone is the other rider who will likely be in contention to join Nicolo Bulega is Bautista calls it a day, however, Petrucci's form has been better in recent races, potentially giving him a leg up on Iannone.

Once a factory Ducati MotoGP rider, Petrucci admits he would love to make that a reality in WorldSBK.

Discussing his future at Donington Park, Petrucci began by saying: “I’d be happy if I can continue with Barni and I don’t know, at the moment, what situations are open. I’m not looking at the market. 

"I can’t move in the chess game if someone doesn’t move. First of all, I’m feeling very good with Barni but I think these two rounds are the key for next year. 

"I’d like to go on Alvaro’s bike! It’s a target but it doesn’t depend on me. Even if I can be faster than Alvaro, he will be racing in the same team. 

"If he stops, I’d very happy to go on his bike. It would be a dream to have been in the factory Ducati MotoGP and factory Ducati WorldSBK. 

"It’s something that maybe Bayliss and Melandri did, also Checa; big names.”

