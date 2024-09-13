Tommy Bridewell to make a wildcard WSBK appearance

Tommy Bridewell will race at the Cremona World Superbike Championship round as a wildcard.

The British Superbikes champion will represent Honda Racing UK on a CBR1000RR-R.

It will be Bridewell's first WSBK appearance in five years.

He currently leads the BSB standings with three rounds to go.

Bridewell tested a Honda at Cremona, alongside the WSBK team, earlier this season.

He said: “I’m here to race; it’s what I love doing so I’m really looking forward to it to be honest.

"We had hoped to join the WorldSBK race at Donington but unfortunately the stars didn’t quite align for this to happen.

"I really enjoyed the Cremona wildcard evaluation a few months ago so it’ll be great to have the opportunity to put into practice some of the things we learnt from this and keep on building the momentum ahead of the final few races of the BSB season."

Team Manager Havier Beltran added: “We are delighted to take this opportunity and participate at the World Superbike race at Cremona next weekend.

"The prospect of continuing to work closely with our HRC colleagues in the WorldSBK paddock was a chance not to be missed.”