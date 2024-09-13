No rest for the wicked as Alex Lowes, Kawasaki return to WorldSBK action in test

While his WorldSBK rivals may have been getting in some respite ahead of the final rounds of 2024, for Alex Lowes it was straight back to work as he joined his Kawasaki Racing Team in completing two days of testing at Motorland Aragon.

An opportunity for the Spanish-based outfit to continue development of its Kawasaki ZX-10RR package following an upswing in competitiveness this season despite its advancing age, the test also allowed both Lowes and KRT team-mate Axel Bassani a chance to get to grips with Aragon's new surface.

For Lowes - who returned to the WorldSBK podium last weekend in France - the test should mean he is well placed to hit the ground running when the series heads to the Alcaniz venue on 27-29 September.

“Another positive test overall. We found challenging conditions with the wind, but I felt good with the bike. We managed to try some different tyre combinations. I think tyre life could be an issue over race weekend, depending on the track temperature and conditions.

“The new surface is quite a lot different to the old surface. We collected some good information from two full race simulations, and we did a lot of laps.

“Now I am ready to go home, have a birthday weekend with the family and recharge the batteries ready for the back-to-back race weekends coming up shortly. Thanks to the team for their big effort in this past week.”

Only four rounds of the 2024 WorldSBK Championship season remain, beginning with the series’ inaugural visit to Cremona on 20-22 September, followed a week later by Round 10 in Aragon. Estoril will host the penultimate round of the season, with the finale taking place in Jerez.

The events will mark the final outings for KRT in its current guise before it switches from Kawasaki to Bimota machinery for the 2025 WorldSBK season.