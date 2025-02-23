2025 Australian World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 2

2025 World Superbike Championship riders' standings after Race 1 at the opening round of the season in Australia.

Nicolo Bulega leads Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega leads the World Superbike Championship standings after sweeping all three races at the opening round in Australia.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Australian Round | Round 1, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R62
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R36
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R35
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R31
5Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R30
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R122
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R21
8Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR20
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99819
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99814
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R10
12Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R9
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R18
14Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R4
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR3
16Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR2
17Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
20Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R10
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R10
22Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
23Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R10
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
2025 Australian World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 2
