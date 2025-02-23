2025 Australian World Superbike - Race 2 Results
Full results of the Race 2 from the Australian World Superbike round, the opening of 2025 season.
Here are the results for Race 2 at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.
Australian WorldSBK Round - Phillip Island - Race 2 Result
|Pos
|Rider
|NAT
|Team
|Bike
|Lap/Gap
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|20 Laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+2.603s
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Pata Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+3.980s
|4
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+8.043s
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+10.009s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+10.097s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|+11.083s
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|+11.180s
|9
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+11.202s
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|+11.918s
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|+18.472s
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|+18.507s
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+25.853s
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|BMW M1000 RR
|+25.891s
|15
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+29.402s
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|+41.810s
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|+43.805s
|18
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|+51.209s
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
Nicolo Bulega complete his dominance on Phillip Island weekend with another win at Race 2, his first ever WorldSBK hat-trick.
The Italian crossing the line 2,603 seconds ahead of his Auba.it Ducati team-mate, Alvaro Bautista, who surged from 11th on the grid after disastrous Superpole Race.
Meanwhile, Toprak Razgatlioglu - who start alongside Bautista in 10th - having a bike problem after mandatory pit-stop. The Turkish rider pulling his BMW into garage with anger, retired from the race.
Andrea Iannone complete another Ducati podium sweep, ahead of Scott Redding in fourth who is given a time penalty after breaking mandatory pit-stop minimum time rule.
Ducati confirms its dominance in Phillip Island with Danilo Petrucci finished fifth, ahead of Marc VDS's Sam Lowes in sixth.
Andrea Locatelli from Yamaha finished seventh as the best-of the rest, ahead of Alex Lowes, Yari Montella, and Axel Bassani who finished 8th, 9th and 10th respectively.