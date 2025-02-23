2025 Australian World Superbike - Race 2 Results

Full results of the Race 2 from the Australian World Superbike round, the opening of 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati, celebrating his Race 2 win at Phillip Island
Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati, celebrating his Race 2 win at Phillip Island
© Gold & Goose

Here are the results for Race 2 at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.

Australian WorldSBK Round - Phillip Island - Race 2 Result

PosRiderNATTeamBikeLap/Gap
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R20 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R+2.603s
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Pata Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R+3.980s
4Scott ReddingGBRMGM Bonovo RacingDucati Panigale V4 R+8.043s
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R+10.009s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R+10.097s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata YamahaYamaha R1+11.083s
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998+11.180s
9Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R+11.202s
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998+11.918s
11Xavi ViergeESPHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R+18.472s
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamYamaha R1+18.507s
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR+25.853s
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamBMW M1000 RR+25.891s
15Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R+29.402s
16Bahattin SofuogluTURYamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK TeamYamaha R1+41.810s
17Tito RabatESPYamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK TeamYamaha R1+43.805s
18Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R+51.209s
 Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamYamaha R1DNF
 Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamBMW M1000 RRDNF

Nicolo Bulega complete his dominance on Phillip Island weekend with another win at Race 2, his first ever WorldSBK hat-trick.

The Italian crossing the line 2,603 seconds ahead of his Auba.it Ducati team-mate, Alvaro Bautista, who surged from 11th on the grid after disastrous Superpole Race.

Meanwhile, Toprak Razgatlioglu - who start alongside Bautista in 10th - having a bike problem after mandatory pit-stop. The Turkish rider pulling his BMW into garage with anger, retired from the race.

Andrea Iannone complete another Ducati podium sweep, ahead of Scott Redding in fourth who is given a time penalty after breaking mandatory pit-stop minimum time rule.

Ducati confirms its dominance in Phillip Island with Danilo Petrucci finished fifth, ahead of Marc VDS's Sam Lowes in sixth.

Andrea Locatelli from Yamaha finished seventh as the best-of the rest, ahead of Alex Lowes, Yari Montella, and Axel Bassani who finished 8th, 9th and 10th respectively.

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK Results
16m ago
2025 Australian World Superbike - Race 2 Results
Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati, celebrating his Race 2 win at Phillip Island
F1 News
37m ago
Lando Norris considers “wrong decision” after fiery Max Verstappen run-ins
Verstappen, Norris
MotoGP News
37m ago
Shock tipped for first MotoGP qualifying of 2025
Ai Ogura
WSBK Results
3h ago
2025 Australian World Superbike - Superpole Race Results
Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati, Australian World Superbike Round
WSBK News
8h ago
Alvaro Bautista, Scott Redding discuss “aggressive,” “tasty” Australian WorldSBK Race 1 battle
Alvaro Bautista leads Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
8h ago
“Successful” surgery for Jonathan Rea, ruled out of Portuguese Round
Jonathan Rea, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
8h ago
Andrea Iannone hints at cause for WorldSBK Australia Race 1 time loss
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
11h ago
FIA criticise boos for Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at F1 75
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
13h ago
Marc Marquez explains the reason why he won’t fall out with Pecco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, MotoGP
F1 Feature
13h ago
George Russell “smash” theory to prevent awkward “questions”
George Russell