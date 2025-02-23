2025 Australian World Superbike - Race 2 Results

Here are the results for Race 2 at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.

Australian WorldSBK Round - Phillip Island - Race 2 Result Pos Rider NAT Team Bike Lap/Gap 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 20 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R +2.603s 3 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Pata Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R +3.980s 4 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R +8.043s 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R +10.009s 6 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R +10.097s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Yamaha R1 +11.083s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 +11.180s 9 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R +11.202s 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 +11.918s 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R +18.472s 12 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 +18.507s 13 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR +25.853s 14 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW M1000 RR +25.891s 15 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R +29.402s 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 +41.810s 17 Tito Rabat ESP Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 +43.805s 18 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R +51.209s Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 DNF Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW M1000 RR DNF

Nicolo Bulega complete his dominance on Phillip Island weekend with another win at Race 2, his first ever WorldSBK hat-trick.

The Italian crossing the line 2,603 seconds ahead of his Auba.it Ducati team-mate, Alvaro Bautista, who surged from 11th on the grid after disastrous Superpole Race.

Meanwhile, Toprak Razgatlioglu - who start alongside Bautista in 10th - having a bike problem after mandatory pit-stop. The Turkish rider pulling his BMW into garage with anger, retired from the race.

Andrea Iannone complete another Ducati podium sweep, ahead of Scott Redding in fourth who is given a time penalty after breaking mandatory pit-stop minimum time rule.

Ducati confirms its dominance in Phillip Island with Danilo Petrucci finished fifth, ahead of Marc VDS's Sam Lowes in sixth.

Andrea Locatelli from Yamaha finished seventh as the best-of the rest, ahead of Alex Lowes, Yari Montella, and Axel Bassani who finished 8th, 9th and 10th respectively.