2025 Australian World Superbike - Superpole Race Results

Here are the results for Superpole Race at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.

Australian WorldSBK Round - Phillip Island - Superpole Race Result Pos Rider NAT Team Bike Lap/Gap 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 10 Laps 2 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Pata Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R +2.324s 3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R +4.923s 4 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R +5.312s 5 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R +5.452s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Yamaha R1 +6.891s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 +7.267s 8 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R +9.748s 9 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 +10.585s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 +10.924s 11 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 +11.260s 12 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW M1000 RR +14.186s 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R +14.260s 14 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW M1000 RR +14.330s 15 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R +16.968s 16 Tito Rabat ESP Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 +21.796s 17 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 +27.062s 18 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Honda Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R +42.505s 19 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R +1'06.284s Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Nicolo Bulega carry on his dominance into Sunday's Superpole Race when he get his second win from Australian World Superbike weekend at Phillip Island.

It wasn't as dominating as Race 1, but the Italian still building 2,3 seconds gap when crossed the finish line.

Andrea Iannone shrugged off his problem from Race 1 by finishing second behind Bulega, with Danilo Petrucci completing a clean sweep of the Ducati podium.

Petrucci hold on into podium position after holding Scott Redding who finished fourth, and Sam Lowes finishing fifth for Marc VDS Ducati.

Andrea Locatelli is the best non-Ducati finisher in sixth, ahead of Bimota's Alex Lowes in seventh.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Ducati) and Axel Bassani (Bimota) completed the point scoring positions in eight and nine respectively.

It was a disaster 10-lap Sprint Race for Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista, who saw his hopes of victory dashed after running wide at Miller corner (Turn 4) on Lap 1.

Razgatlioglu tried his best to back on front, but he only managed to finished 12th. Meanwhile, the condition turned from bad to worse for Bautista who fall on Turn 6 one lap later. The Spaniard able to keep racing, despite finishing last.

Tetsuta Nagashima (Honda) and Garrett Gerloff is another victim of Turn 4 accident, both riders unable to finish the race.