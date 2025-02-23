2025 Australian World Superbike - Superpole Race Results

Full results from the Superpole Race from the Australian World Superbike round, the opening of 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati, Australian World Superbike Round
Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati, Australian World Superbike Round
© Gold & Goose

Here are the results for Superpole Race at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.

Australian WorldSBK Round - Phillip Island - Superpole Race Result
PosRiderNATTeamBikeLap/Gap
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R10 Laps
2Andrea IannoneITATeam Pata Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R+2.324s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R+4.923s
4Scott ReddingGBRMGM Bonovo RacingDucati Panigale V4 R+5.312s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R+5.452s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata YamahaYamaha R1+6.891s
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998+7.267s
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R+9.748s
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998+10.585s
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamYamaha R1+10.924s
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamYamaha R1+11.260s
12Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamBMW M1000 RR+14.186s
13Xavi ViergeESPHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R+14.260s
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamBMW M1000 RR+14.330s
15Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R+16.968s
16Tito RabatESPYamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK TeamYamaha R1+21.796s
17Bahattin SofuogluTURYamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK TeamYamaha R1+27.062s
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Honda RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R+42.505s
19Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R+1'06.284s
 Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R 
 Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR 

Nicolo Bulega carry on his dominance into Sunday's Superpole Race when he get his second win from Australian World Superbike weekend at Phillip Island.

It wasn't as dominating as Race 1, but the Italian still building 2,3 seconds gap when crossed the finish line.

Andrea Iannone shrugged off his problem from Race 1 by finishing second behind Bulega, with Danilo Petrucci completing a clean sweep of the Ducati podium.

Petrucci hold on into podium position after holding Scott Redding who finished fourth, and Sam Lowes finishing fifth for Marc VDS Ducati.

Andrea Locatelli is the best non-Ducati finisher in sixth, ahead of Bimota's Alex Lowes in seventh.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Ducati) and Axel Bassani (Bimota) completed the point scoring positions in eight and nine respectively.

It was a disaster 10-lap Sprint Race for Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista, who saw his hopes of victory dashed after running wide at Miller corner (Turn 4) on Lap 1.

Razgatlioglu tried his best to back on front, but he only managed to finished 12th. Meanwhile, the condition turned from bad to worse for Bautista who fall on Turn 6 one lap later. The Spaniard able to keep racing,  despite finishing last. 

Tetsuta Nagashima (Honda) and Garrett Gerloff is another victim of Turn 4 accident, both riders unable to finish the race.

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

