2025 Australian World Superbike - Superpole Race Results
|Australian WorldSBK Round - Phillip Island - Superpole Race Result
|Pos
|Rider
|NAT
|Team
|Bike
|Lap/Gap
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10 Laps
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Pata Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+2.324s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+4.923s
|4
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+5.312s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+5.452s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|+6.891s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|+7.267s
|8
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+9.748s
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|+10.585s
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|+10.924s
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|+11.260s
|12
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|BMW M1000 RR
|+14.186s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|+14.260s
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|BMW M1000 RR
|+14.330s
|15
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+16.968s
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|+21.796s
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|+27.062s
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|+42.505s
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|+1'06.284s
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
Nicolo Bulega carry on his dominance into Sunday's Superpole Race when he get his second win from Australian World Superbike weekend at Phillip Island.
It wasn't as dominating as Race 1, but the Italian still building 2,3 seconds gap when crossed the finish line.
Andrea Iannone shrugged off his problem from Race 1 by finishing second behind Bulega, with Danilo Petrucci completing a clean sweep of the Ducati podium.
Petrucci hold on into podium position after holding Scott Redding who finished fourth, and Sam Lowes finishing fifth for Marc VDS Ducati.
Andrea Locatelli is the best non-Ducati finisher in sixth, ahead of Bimota's Alex Lowes in seventh.
Yari Montella (Barni Spark Ducati) and Axel Bassani (Bimota) completed the point scoring positions in eight and nine respectively.
It was a disaster 10-lap Sprint Race for Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista, who saw his hopes of victory dashed after running wide at Miller corner (Turn 4) on Lap 1.
Razgatlioglu tried his best to back on front, but he only managed to finished 12th. Meanwhile, the condition turned from bad to worse for Bautista who fall on Turn 6 one lap later. The Spaniard able to keep racing, despite finishing last.
Tetsuta Nagashima (Honda) and Garrett Gerloff is another victim of Turn 4 accident, both riders unable to finish the race.