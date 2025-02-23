Yamaha announces Jonathan Rea WorldSBK replacement

Augusto Fernandez will replace Jonathan Rea in the Pata Yamaha World Superbike team at the second round of the 2025 season in Portimao.

2022 Moto2 World Champion Fernandez, who joined Yamaha at the end of 2024 as one of its official MotoGP test riders, will make his WorldSBK debut at Portimao on 28–30 March in place of Rea, who was forced to miss this weekend’s Australian Round after suffering multiple fractures in his left foot during testing on Monday, and who was subsequently ruled out of the Portuguese Round next month following surgery in Belfast.

Fernandez will also ride in the upcoming test at the Portuguese circuit on 14-15 March.

“First of all I would like to send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to Jonathan Rea and to thank Yamaha for this opportunity,” Fernandez said.

“This will be my first experience of racing with the R1 but also of racing in WorldSBK.

“I can’t wait to get to the Portimão test to spend some time on the bike and to see how it feels.”

Niccolo Canepa, Yamaha Motor Europe road racing sporting manager, added: “Jonathan [Rea] has been sorely missed here in Phillip Island, but we are happy that the surgery on his injuries was successful and that he has now started the recovery process.

“We hope to see him fully fit and back on the bike as soon as possible. In the meantime, we spoke with Augusto and Yamaha Motor Racing about the possibility he could stand in for Jonathan in Portimão and he was keen to do so.

“He is familiar with the circuit, and with the test scheduled ahead of the race we can give him track time with the R1 WorldSBK ahead of the event.

“We must thank Yamaha Motor Racing and the MotoGP team for their support, and we are looking forward to welcoming Augusto to the team and to the WorldSBK paddock.”