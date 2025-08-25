Official: Iker Lecuona to leave Honda at end of 2025 season

Honda has confirmed that Iker Lecuona will part company with HRC at the end of the 2025 World Superbike season, clearing the way for a factory Ducati move in place of double champion Alvaro Bautista.

The Spaniard, who joined the Honda SBK project in 2022 after two seasons with Tech3 KTM in MotoGP, will line up alongside Niccolo Bulega next year.

“Since joining Honda HRC in 2022, Lecuona has proved his dedication and racing spirit, working closely with his crew to steadily improve on performance and consistently fight inside the top ten,” Honda said in a statement.

“His best WorldSBK results include two podium finishes, at Assen in 2022 and Estoril in 2024.

“Committed to his role as a Honda rider, Lecuona also represented the company during several MotoGP rounds, as a replacement rider, and was part of the triumphant Honda line-up at the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race in 2022, riding the CBR1000RR-R SP.

“Honda HRC wishes to thank Iker Lecuona for his dedication and professionalism throughout these four years together.”

Moto2 race winner Jake Dixon is expected to join Honda’s WorldSBK project for 2026, while Bautista looks set to sign for the Barni Ducati team, which has lost Danilo Petrucci to BMW.