Jonathan Rea announces WorldSBK retirement but "this isn't goodbye"

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 season.

The Northern Irishman, who holds the record for most WorldSBK titles and victories, confirmed his decision in an emotional video message posted to Instagram on Monday.

Rea has endured injuries and claimed just one podium since switching from Kawasaki to Yamaha for the start of last season.

Although linked with a satellite Ducati seat for 2026, the 38-year-old has opted to call time on his full-time racing career, but insists, “this isn’t goodbye”

“If I can't race to win, it’s time to step away"

“I’ve been thinking about this day for a long time and finally I’ve decided to step away from full-time racing and retire,” said Rea, whose 119th race victory was in the 2023 Czech round and 264th podium at Donington Park last season.

“This sport has been everything to me. From growing up as a child in Northern Ireland, dreaming of racing bikes, to standing on the top step of the World Superbike Championship, winning races and World Championships.

“Throughout my career, I've only ever had one goal and that was to win. I never raced to make up the numbers. I raced to be the best. But the time has come to listen to my body, my mind and most importantly, my instinct.

“If I can't race to win, then it’s time to step away. I have the same love for the sport that I had on day one right now in this present day.

“I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved during my lengthy career. Six World Championships, more than 100 race wins, and so many other accolades along the way. These are some records that I never imagined could be possible.

“But it's not the records, the trophies or the race wins. It's the people and the memories that I take with me forever.”

Rea also paid tribute to his family, rivals, fans and the teams that supported him through a glittering career:

“To my family… to my wife, Tarsh, and our kids, Jake and Tyler, thank you for being my anchor and my rock during all the good and tougher times.

“To all my rivals and competitors during my career. Thanks for making me dig deep. I was such a better rider because of you guys. To all my fans, thanks for your unbelievable support and loyalty.

“And whilst I'm stepping away from full-time racing, this isn't goodbye. I'll always be part of this sport, just in a different way. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything.

"It's been one hell of a ride. I'll see you in the paddock.”

Rea's announcement follows confirmation that former title rival Alvaro Bautista will leave the factory Ducati team at the end of this year.