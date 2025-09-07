Alex Lowes revels in Jonathan Rea French WorldSBK battle: “If it was any other rider…”

Alex Lowes took all three third places at the French WorldSBK, the last one coming after a battle with Jonathan Rea in Race 2.

Lowes and Rea were joined by Danilo Petrucci in their battle in the early part of the race, before Alvaro Bautista, Michael van der Mark, and Xavi Vierge got involved later on.

It was maintaining track position over Rea, though, which proved crucial for Lowes, as Rea’s second-half descent to sixth after the Bimota rider passed him allowed Lowes to make a gap while riders like Bautista fought through the group.

Lowes made his move on his former teammate on the inside of turn three, but Rea re-passed him at turn five before Lowes retaliated at turn eight and finally made the move stick at turn 13.

Lowes’ only regret about the battle was that it was not for the lead.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish I was fighting with him [Rea] at the front of the race,” Alex Lowes told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in France.

“I think Johnny [Jonathan Rea] is an unbelievable rider and person. I enjoyed it massively when we were teammates.

“I don’t think that bike really suits him, but either way, he passed me back into turn five!

“His front was sliding from maybe 25 metres from the corner.

“If it was any other rider, I would have lifted the bike, but because I knew it was him, I just stayed there.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I could see his front sliding, but then he hit the apex perfectly, and I had to try to pass him somewhere else.”

Three podiums in the weekend for Lowes meant the 2025 French Round was the first since the 2019 Thai Round (which stands out in World Superbike history since the order of the top seven positions was identical in all three races) that he finished on the podium in all three races in a WorldSBK Round.

It marked not only an occasion for Lowes, though, but also for Bimota, who enjoyed their first multiple-rostrum weekend.

“Not an easy race in hot conditions, but we’ve been working hard,” Lowes said after Race 2.

“Three podiums with the new project just prove how well the bike is working.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The target is to be more competitive at all the circuits; this is obvious, and that will be worked on next year.

“It’s nice because, in 2024, I rode really well on the Kawasaki, and I feel like I’m still riding like that.

“So, doing weekends like that proves I’m still riding well. That’s nice for me, so I enjoyed it.”