Nicolo Bulega despondent after French WorldSBK, P2 “the maximum”

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s dominance of the 2025 WorldSBK season has begun to bother Nicolo Bulega, who has suggested it will not be possible to beat the reigning champion to this year’s title.

Bulega led the title for the opening part of the 2025 World Superbike season, until round seven at Donington Park, after winning eight races in the opening five rounds; but, since Misano, Razgatlioglu has gone unbeaten and in Magny-Cours he extended his winning streak to 12 straight races.

The Turkish rider insisted that his dominant wins in France came as a result of pushing 100 per cent from start-to-finish, but for Bulega this is little consolation if he cannot find improvements.

“Honestly, every weekend it’s like this: I try to take the maximum available and also this weekend this was the maximum,” Nicolo Bulega said, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at Magny-Cours.

“What I can say? We always try to improve but, at the moment, it’s difficult.”

Bulega added that he feels he is using the full potential of the Panigale V4 R, but that Razgatlioglu and BMW have progressed beyond himself and Ducati.

“For sure, it’s not easy because we started this championship to try to win this championship or at least fight to win this championship,” he said.

“But, at the moment, it’s not possible fight because BMW and Toprak [Razgatlioglu], they found something and they are much faster in the last races than the beginning of the season.

“For us, now that we are using 100 per cent of our package, it’s difficult to stay with them.”

He added: “For sure I will try until the last race. But at the moment, to think about winning races we have to think before about how we can improve.

“At the moment, we tried many things to improve, but it’s not possible. We will never give up, for sure, but we need something.”