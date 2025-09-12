MotoAmerica title contender to make 2025 WorldSBK wildcards

Yamaha is set to support Bobby Fong as he makes two WorldSBK wildcards in 2025.

Bobby Fong. Credit: MotoAmerica/Yamaha.
Current MotoAmerica points leader Bobby Fong will participate in two WorldSBK rounds as a wildcard to end 2025.

Fong and his Attack Performance Strack Racing Progressive Team will come over to the World Superbike paddock for the final two rounds of the 2025 season in Estoril and Jerez which will take place on consecutive weekends in October.

The 34-year-old American will have support from Yamaha Motor Europe for the two rounds, and says he wants to “fight for the top-10”.

“I am beyond excited to race the last two rounds of WorldSBK,” said Fong.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to showcase my talents on an international stage.

“I know it’s going to be a big task. The times there are super close, and we are ready to bring our best efforts forward.

“My personal goal is to be in the fight for the top-10 and to keep improving each session.”

The MotoAmerica series has two rounds remaining, first at the Circuit of the Americas and secondly in New Jersey, the latter taking place on the same weekend as the Aragon WorldSBK on 26–28 September.

Fong currently has a 17-point lead over Cameron Beaubier in the MotoAmerica riders’ standings with those two remaining rounds still to come, and Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Sporting Manager Niccolo Canepa is hopeful that he can hang onto that advantage to arrive in Estoril as the 2025 MotoAmerica Champion.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Bobby [Fong] to the World Superbike paddock for the Estoril and Jerez events,” said Canepa.

“2025 has been a remarkable season for him and the Attack Performance team, fighting for the title in the MotoAmerica championship.

“We are always looking to give riders who have been successful in their national series the opportunity to race on the world stage, so we are pleased to be able to provide support to help make these wildcards happen.

“Good luck to both Bobby and the team for the final MotoAmerica rounds, and fingers crossed he will join us in Portugal as the reigning champion.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

