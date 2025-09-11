Jonathan Rea reveals parent’s reaction to WorldSBK retirement announcement

The announcement of Jonathan Rea’s retirement from full-time racing was not something the six-time WorldSBK Champion has been emotional about, apart from when encountering his father’s reaction to his decision.

Rea’s announcement came in the World Superbike summer break, but, although he’s “sad” about the end of one chapter of his life, the 38-year-old is realistic.

“I feel really mixed emotions,” Jonathan Rea told a special press conference held on Thursday at the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

“On one hand, I’m really sad that the story is coming to an end, but I’m not Peter Pan – life goes on, I’ve been incredibly fortunate.

“But I haven’t really got too emotional about it.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

When the announcement was made, Rea was aware of the attention it would generate, so he went for a cycle to avoid it. He explained that the reaction to the news he got from his dad when he returned home from his ride was something that got some emotion from him.

“My friend made a nice little announcement video, and when we pressed ‘send’ on that I put my phone on airplane mode and went out on my bicycle.

“When I returned my dad was at home. He gave me a big hug and said ‘You’ve done the right thing,’ like he’s so proud of me.

“I got pretty emotional then because I thought ‘He’s the guy that’s been there from the beginning, sacrificing a lot in motocross days to put me in this position, to have opportunities’.

“When he feels that it’s enough and he’s happy that I’ve made that decision, it made me feel really proud and fulfilled that it’s not any kneejerk reaction to one thing, it’s time, and I’m happy with that.”