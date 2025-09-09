Michael van der Mark hits back at WorldSBK doubters: ‘I haven’t lost it’

BMW rider van der Mark was fifth in the final race at Magny-Cours

Michael van der Mark, BMW World Superbikes, 2025
Michael van der Mark, BMW World Superbikes, 2025
© Gold and Goose

BMW World Superbike rider Michael van der Mark says he “clearly” hasn’t lost his speed after claiming a double top five at the recent French round of the series.

The Dutch rider enjoyed a solid start to the campaign and was a regular top 10 visitor, before his results began to fade away from the Most round through to Balaton Park.

But there was a return to form for Michael van der Mark at Magny-Cours, as he guided his BMW to fifth in the sprint race and the second feature contest.

He praised his team for continuing to push him, while taking a jab at his doubters.

“I think a lot of people said I’d lost it. Clearly I didn’t,” he told WorldSBK.com.

“We worked very hard with the team. We had a lot of talks. We tested a lot. We had many ideas.

“And also a good reset during the summer break.

“That helped a lot and we see sometimes it’s very tough and it’s good to have a good team behind you because they push you, they keep working, and they always stayed calm.

“They believed in me and knew the speed was there as well.

“So, after today, I showed them again and also showed myself again.”

Van der Mark was around three seconds back from scoring a first podium of the season, but admits he didn’t have enough confidence in his bike to push for it in Race 2.

“I started to smell it but honestly I was struggling a little with the bike and I didn’t have the full confidence I was hoping for,” he added.

“So, I had to find a middle way and for sure I tried. But after the whole weekend, I really needed these points.”

Van der Mark won at Magny-Cours last year, and will be looking at the final rounds as an opportunity for bigger results after also getting to the podium at Jerez in 2024.

In this article

Michael van der Mark hits back at WorldSBK doubters: ‘I haven’t lost it’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati: Alex Marquez “worthy” of ending Marc Marquez’s MotoGP win run
3h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan Grand Prix
F1 News
Max Verstappen compared to Michael Schumacher after Italian GP “mind games”
4h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Michael van der Mark hits back at WorldSBK doubters: ‘I haven’t lost it’
4h ago
Michael van der Mark, BMW World Superbikes, 2025
F1 News
Oscar Piastri earns “huge credit” at McLaren for “very powerful” team orders gesture
4h ago
Oscar Piastri
BSB News
Peter Hickman set for Spa endurance race as injury recovery continues
5h ago
Peter Hickman

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s “mindset adjustment” key to encouraging Monza F1 performance
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton
Moto3 News
Marc Marquez protege’s Moto3 future and new team-mate announced
6h ago
2026 Aspar Moto2 and Moto3 line-up
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone hints at McLaren bias in F1 title race after team orders
7h ago
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 News
This remarkable Williams stat shows their incredible progress under James Vowles
7h ago
Williams boss James Vowles
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea hints at “missing facts” in Barni World Superbike links
8h ago
Jonathan Rea, Yamaha World Superbike team, 2025