Jonathan Rea hints at “missing facts” in Barni World Superbike links

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says there are “missing facts” related to reports about his links to the Barni Ducati team prior to announcing his retirement.

The Northern Irishman announced last month that the 2025 season would be his last in World Superbikes, bringing an end to a glittering career.

The 38-year-old has won six world titles and scored 119 race victories in a career that began back in 2008.

A move to Yamaha from Kawasaki in 2024 has failed to rekindle that success, however, with Rea a central figure in the 2026 rider market prior to his retirement announcement.

One link was to the Barni Ducati squad, which has now signed Alvaro Bautista.

There have been a number of rumours about why this deal never came together, including a language barrier between management and Rea.

In an interview with GPOne at the end of August, Barni boss Marco Barnabo said the team would have signed Rea had it not been his “priority” to sign Bautista.

When asked about the Barni situation ahead of the French World Superbike round, Rea to WorldSBK.com: “The only thing I can tell you about that. is that there’s some missing facts.

“Either Marco’s [Barnabo] not factual or your article is not factual, because there’s a strange situation.

“It’s been a decision that’s been a long time coming. When I was considering any opportunities next, I spoke with a range of different manufacturers, teams, and nothing was really lighting the fire and nothing that I felt that I could be super-competitive.

“I didn’t read the whole story, but I think the information you received and that I received is very different. That’s all to say.”

Rea enjoyed a strong end to the recent Magny-Cours World Superbike round, as he battled his way to the top six.

He was just under a second from fifth-placed Michael van der Mark.

Rea noted afterwards that “if you thought I was going away quietly, you’d be mistaken”.