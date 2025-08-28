Revealed: The truth about Jonathan Rea and rumoured Barni Ducati WorldSBK switch

Jonathan Rea could’ve had a future at Barni Ducati if Alvaro Bautist went elsewhere for 2026.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Barni Racing boss Marco Barnabo says Jonathan Rea would’ve been his WorldSBK 2026 target if Alvaro Bautista hadn’t signed for the Italian satellite team.

The end of the WorldSBK summer break has seen many pieces of the 2026 jigsaw fit together, including the signing of Alvaro Bautista by Barni Spark Ducati and the retirement of Jonathan Rea.

Current Pata Yamaha rider Rea was known to have been interested in riding for the Barni team in 2026 on its satellite Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Team Principal Marco Barnabo, though, has explained that Bautista – who has won 63 World Superbike races with Ducato – was his target for the 2026 season.

“Here, on this subject I would like to be very clear,” Barni Ducati Team Principal Marco Barnabo told GPOne.

“I spoke with Johnny [Jonathan Rea], since he was interested in our bike, but in the end I didn't give him any false hopes, much less do I feel guilty about his retirement.

“Obviously, I'm sorry he won't be racing next year, as Superbike loses a great champion, but [...] my priority was to try to get Bautista.”

Barnabo added that Rea would have been his target had he not captured Bautista.

“I probably would have aimed for Rea, I don't deny that,” he said.

“My priority was to bet on an experienced rider, already in this championship, without going looking for bets, since we already have a young guy like Montella on the team.

“With Alvaro we knew it would be easier, plus Ducati cared about him continuing with the new bike in 2026.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

