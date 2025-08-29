Honda confirms Iker Lecuona’s replacement for Magny-Cours WorldSBK

Sergio Garcia will stand in for injured Honda rider Iker Lecuona at the Magny-Cours WorldSBK round.

Iker Lecuona
Iker Lecuona

Honda has confirmed that Sergio Garcia will step in for the injured Iker Lecuona at the upcoming Magny-Cours WorldSBK round.

Lecuona, recently announced as joining Aruba.it Ducati for the 2026 season, remains sidelined with an arm injury sustained in Hungary.

Former Moto2 title contender Garcia already deputised for Lecuona during the recent Aragon test, where he completed his first laps on the CBR1000RR-R.

The Spaniard ended the two-day outing 1.3s slower than HRC regular Xavi Vierge.

Although Honda has not yet revealed who will replace Lecuona full-time in 2026, Garcia - who parted ways with the MSI team earlier this season - has already committed to joining Gresini’s Moto2 line-up.

Magny-Cours, the first of four remaining rounds this year, takes place from September 5-7.

Lecuona, who was injured in the opening Balaton Park race, has slipped to ninth in the world championship standings, with Vierge currently seventh.

Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra are among those being linked to Honda’s 2026 WorldSBK project.
 

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

