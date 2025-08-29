Scott Redding names “my best memory” of racing “aggressive” Jonathan Rea

Scott Redding calls Jonathan Rea "hard and aggressive" but "fair"

Redding, Rea
Redding, Rea

Scott Redding has looked back on his fondest memory of racing Jonathan Rea.

Six-time World Superbikes champion Rea has announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 season.

Rea is bringing an end to his remarkable legacy with the series, and rivals past and present have flocked to pay tribute to him.

“If I wasn’t learning from you Jonathan Rea, you was bloody breathing down my neck pushing me to my maximum potential,” Scott Redding said.

“I feel so grateful to have shared the race track with you, I always said you are a very hard and aggressive rider in battles but I knew it was fair racing!

“To do what you have done mate only many of us can only dream of! Be proud of yourself because you really have been an icon to this sport!

“What was my best memory/moment?

“Mandalika final race of the 2021 season, Race 2, full on head to head in the rain.

“On the track we [had never ridden] in the wet before and the gloves were off!

“I went for a full send attack one from last corner but you did the typical JR thing, always ready for the comeback and yes you beat me.

“I wish you all the best for whatever your future holds.”

Jonathan Rea to retire at end of 2025 WorldSBK

Rea claimed his 13th win of 2021 by repelling Redding in Mandalika four years ago, in very wet conditions.

But this came after his bid for a seventh WorldSBK title was ended by Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rea achieved his glory years in WorldSBK wearing the green of Kawasaki but spent his past two seasons riding for Yamaha.

However, their alliance never delivered the results they both dreamed of.

With his contract coming to an end, Rea’s future has been hanging in the balance for months.

The Barni Ducati boss claims he considered Rea for a 2026 seat - but always preferred to have Alvaro Bautista.

So Rea, now 38 years old, has confirmed that he will race for the final time in WorldSBK at the season-ending round in Jerez in October.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Helmut Marko gives update on when Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull future will be decided
10m ago
Yuki Tsunoda and Helmut Marko
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton points to "unpredictable" Ferrari after two spins in Dutch GP practice
29m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris names shock No1 challenger to McLaren at F1 Dutch Grand Prix
43m ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
McLaren cop fine, Oscar Piastri escapes penalty for George Russell near-miss
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Fernando Alonso names F1 teams that should fear Aston Martin pace at Dutch GP
1h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

More News

F1 News
Lance Stroll told where he went wrong to cause hefty F1 Dutch GP shunt
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 News
Max Verstappen mood worsens as Red Bull problems are exposed by F1 Dutch GP
1h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez "hell" is key to Valentino Rossi MotoGP king row, says Pedro Acosta
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lance Stroll explains cause of violent crash at F1 Dutch GP: “I was a passenger”
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 Results
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
2h ago
Lando Norris