Scott Redding names “my best memory” of racing “aggressive” Jonathan Rea

Scott Redding has looked back on his fondest memory of racing Jonathan Rea.

Six-time World Superbikes champion Rea has announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 season.

Rea is bringing an end to his remarkable legacy with the series, and rivals past and present have flocked to pay tribute to him.

“If I wasn’t learning from you Jonathan Rea, you was bloody breathing down my neck pushing me to my maximum potential,” Scott Redding said.

“I feel so grateful to have shared the race track with you, I always said you are a very hard and aggressive rider in battles but I knew it was fair racing!

“To do what you have done mate only many of us can only dream of! Be proud of yourself because you really have been an icon to this sport!

“What was my best memory/moment?

“Mandalika final race of the 2021 season, Race 2, full on head to head in the rain.

“On the track we [had never ridden] in the wet before and the gloves were off!

“I went for a full send attack one from last corner but you did the typical JR thing, always ready for the comeback and yes you beat me.

“I wish you all the best for whatever your future holds.”

Jonathan Rea to retire at end of 2025 WorldSBK

Rea claimed his 13th win of 2021 by repelling Redding in Mandalika four years ago, in very wet conditions.

But this came after his bid for a seventh WorldSBK title was ended by Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rea achieved his glory years in WorldSBK wearing the green of Kawasaki but spent his past two seasons riding for Yamaha.

However, their alliance never delivered the results they both dreamed of.

With his contract coming to an end, Rea’s future has been hanging in the balance for months.

The Barni Ducati boss claims he considered Rea for a 2026 seat - but always preferred to have Alvaro Bautista.

So Rea, now 38 years old, has confirmed that he will race for the final time in WorldSBK at the season-ending round in Jerez in October.