Sam Lowes benefits from “front row seat” to Nicolo Bulega vs Toprak Razgatlioglu

Sam Lowes had a “front row seat” for the fight between Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race 1 at the Aragon WorldSBK.

Lowes ended the opening World Superbike race of the weekend in third having been able to tail the leaders throughout having got up into the top-three in the opening corners.

From there, Lowes was able to watch both Bulega and Razgatlioglu closely as they fought for the lead, and even “learn a bit off them”.

“I had like a front row seat for the battle,” Lowes joked, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in Aragon.

“In the middle of the race, when they were fighting, I was just sitting there and then it bunched up a bit, but at the end when the pace dropped I managed to go with those guys.

“That’s a real positive point for me because at the end of the race, the difference to everyone else – I was a bit in front. This was the target.

“It was really good to learn a bit off them, they ride their bikes very differently. So, hopefully I can improve for tomorrow, but overall I’m pretty happy.”

Expanding on the differences he noticed between Razgatlioglu and Bulega, Lowes said that it was most notable in the last sector.

“I think Toprak [Razgatlioglu] in the final corner, [for whatever reason], was not working so good, so it allowed us to catch up a little bit,” he said.

“Bulega was real quick there, his riding style is good in those style of corners.”

It was an area where Lowes was able to improve himself during the race, but he wants to find time in the way onto the back straight for Sunday’s two races.

“I did improve a bit [in sector four], honestly, about a tenth, but you’re not talking about a lot here,” he said.

“I think I can still improve a little bit tomorrow in turns 14 and 15 – I was missing a little bit on the front entering onto the straight, and if you don’t get a good run it’s difficult to have good speed.

“I think I can improve a bit, I’m not really expecting to be those guys, but to consolidate my position in third and go with them and do two more good races.”