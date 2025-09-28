Toprak Razgatlioglu had only “small chance” to win Aragon WorldSBK Race 2

Even without a mistake with six laps to go in Aragon WorldSBK Race 2, Toprak Razgatlioglu is not sure he had the potential to beat Nicolo Bulega.

Razgatlioglu and Bulega battled in all three races, but Bulega was able to make the break in Race 2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Italian took advantage of a mistake by Razgatlioglu at turn seven to open a one-second lead that eventually extended to three seconds by the chequered flag.

Razgatlioglu explained that he ran wide because of a bad feeling with the engine braking in that particular moment.

“We started very hard because we started fighting with Nicolo [Bulega],” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Aragon.

“But also I’m really enjoying.

“But I did a mistake in turn seven. I just tried to downshift but I’m not feeling immediately the engine brake and the rear was pushing the front. I used first gear to stop.

“I did just a mistake, but if I continued to fight with Nicolo I had just a very small chance for the win because in the last corner the Ducati has a big advantage.”

The Race 2 defeat came after being beaten by Bulega in the final corner for the BMW rider.

He explained at the end of the day that he was defenseless in the final corner versus Bulega and the Ducati.

“I don’t have any options in the last corner, I had only one line,” Razgatlioglu said.

“Also this time I tried a little bit more to stay inside, but this is not enough because the Ducati has [a high level of grip], and the bike is turning, grips a lot, and good acceleration – they have a good package for Aragon.

“I’m just trying to keep fighting until the last corner, because with two or three laps [to go] I understand he’s really strong there, but I’m just trying. Anyway, for me it’s a positive weekend.”

Despite the two losses on Sunday, Razgatlioglu was positive overall with his weekend, one that saw him lose only three points to Bulega in the championship standings and on which he took his first World Superbike win at Aragon in Race 1.

“I lost I think this weekend just three points,” he said.

“I think it’s not bad. I lost only three points. I’m not looking at the points but my team is saying this.

“Anyway, I think it’s good because if I finished all the races in second position I would’ve lost more.

“For me, it’s a good weekend because Aragon I know is not a BMW track, this is a Ducati track.

“But I did a very good job and we did very strong races.

“But now we are going to Estoril; okay, Ducati is very strong there, but also I’m always strong and I will fight with him again there because I need to win again.”