Yamaha announces Jonathan Rea WorldSBK replacement as Xavi Vierge announced

Xavi Vierge has been announced by Yamaha as its replacement for Jonathan Rea for the 2026 WorldSBK season.

Vierge will join from Honda, where he has spent all four of his seasons in World Superbike to date. He will partner Andrea Locatelli, who has been at Yamaha in WorldSBK since 2021.

The statement from Yamaha announcing Vierge only makes reference to the 2026 season, and confirms that Vierge will get his first taste of the R1 at the post-race test in Jerez in October.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Xavi Vierge that will see him join the Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team for 2026,” said Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Sporting Manager Niccolo Canepa.

“He brings a lot of experience to our project, both from within Superbike and his time in Grand Prix racing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to see what he can achieve and look forward to starting our journey together.

“Through the winter, we will continue to work hard on developing the R1 and, with Vierge joining Locatelli at Pata Maxus Yamaha and Manzi moving up from Supersport to join Gardner at GYTR GRT Yamaha, we have four young and hungry riders on the bike next year which is an exciting prospect.”

The signing of Vierge closes one more door in the 2026 WorldSBK rider market, and means Yamaha has confirmed all four of its official riders for next season, with Stefano Manzi moving up from Supersport to partner Remy Gardner at GRT.

Vierge’s departure from Honda was already announced ahead of the Aragon Round that took place this weekend. The Japanese marque has not yet announced its 2026 line-up, although it is thought that Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra will make up an all-new line-up for HRC next year.