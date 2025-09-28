2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the Aragon WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega closes in to 36 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu after taking two wins on Sunday at Aragon. He's closed in by three points compared to the start of the weekend.

Danilo Petrucci struggled in both Sunday races but stays third in the standings, 30 points clear of Andrea Locatelli. Alvaro Bautista is now only one point behind Locatelli in fourth after two third places on Sunday.

The battle for sixth continues to close up, too, as a crash for Sam Lowes in Race 2 means Alex Lowes is now only 15 points adrift of his brother.

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 10, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR523
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R487
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R284
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1254
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R253
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R184
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998169
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R135
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R120
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998114
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1100
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR93
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R193
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
15Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR75
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R68
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R166
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R33
20Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R25
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R123
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R110
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R6
24Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
25Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
28Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
29Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0

In this article

2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Guenther Steiner makes stunning Ferrari ‘regret’ claim about Carlos Sainz
55m ago
Sainz lost his Ferrari drive to Hamilton
WSBK News
Yamaha announces Jonathan Rea WorldSBK replacement as Xavi Vierge announced
1h ago
Niccolo Canepa and Xavi Vierge. Credit: Yamaha.
F1 News
Max Verstappen admits to having Red Bull doubts amid F1 slump
1h ago
Verstappen has won four times in 2025
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher: Max Verstappen’s form could boost Lando Norris’ F1 title bid
3h ago
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
MotoGP Feature
Ranking all seven of Marc Marquez’s MotoGP world titles
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP rivals react to Marc Marquez’s title glory: “Even I was emotional”
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Mercedes change approach to rescue Kimi Antonelli’s rookie F1 season
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: People have only seen 10% of Marc Marquez’s MotoGP comeback
4h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP