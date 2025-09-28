2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega closes in to 36 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu after taking two wins on Sunday at Aragon. He's closed in by three points compared to the start of the weekend.

Danilo Petrucci struggled in both Sunday races but stays third in the standings, 30 points clear of Andrea Locatelli. Alvaro Bautista is now only one point behind Locatelli in fourth after two third places on Sunday.

The battle for sixth continues to close up, too, as a crash for Sam Lowes in Race 2 means Alex Lowes is now only 15 points adrift of his brother.

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Aragon are below.

