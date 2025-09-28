2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the Aragon WorldSBK.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega closes in to 36 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu after taking two wins on Sunday at Aragon. He's closed in by three points compared to the start of the weekend.
Danilo Petrucci struggled in both Sunday races but stays third in the standings, 30 points clear of Andrea Locatelli. Alvaro Bautista is now only one point behind Locatelli in fourth after two third places on Sunday.
The battle for sixth continues to close up, too, as a crash for Sam Lowes in Race 2 means Alex Lowes is now only 15 points adrift of his brother.
Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Aragon are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 10, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|523
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|487
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|284
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|254
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|253
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|184
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|169
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|135
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|120
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|114
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|100
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|93
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|93
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|75
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|66
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|33
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|25
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|28
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|29
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0