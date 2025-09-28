2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Results from Race 2 at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega took victory for the second time this weekend in Race 2, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by over three seconds.

As they were in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, Bulega and Razgatlioglu were inseparable in the opening stages of the race, but a mistake from Razgatlioglu at turn seven allowed Bulega a break of around one second. Unimpeded by the disruptive BMW rider, Bulega's pace proved superior and cruised to his 10th win of the season.

Alvaro Bautista dropped back in the opening laps, but was able to fight through by mid-distance to third place. It seemed he might be able to challenge Razgatlioglu for second, but he didn't quite have the pace.

Andrea Iannone ran third in the opening laps, but ultimately won out in a battle with Jonathan Rea for fourth place.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Rea was chasing Bautista for third in the first laps, but by the end he dropped into that Iannone group. Sam Lowes was also a part of that but crashed on the penultimate lap.

Behind fifth-placed Rea, Alex Lowes took sixth ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Danilo Petrucci, Axel Bassani, and Xavi Vierge who completed the top-10.

Yari Montella had a double long lap penalty to serve in the race for causing a crash in the Superpole Race. He finished 16th.

Sam Lowes remounted for 19th after his crash. A couple of corners after he went down, at turn 16, Michael van der Mark also went down on the penultimate lap.

Zaqhwan Zaidi retired for the first time since Race 2 at Most, and Bahattin Sofuoglu also crashed out at turn 12.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at Aragon are below.