2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Full results from Race 2 at the Aragon WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from Race 2 at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega took victory for the second time this weekend in Race 2, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by over three seconds.

As they were in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, Bulega and Razgatlioglu were inseparable in the opening stages of the race, but a mistake from Razgatlioglu at turn seven allowed Bulega a break of around one second. Unimpeded by the disruptive BMW rider, Bulega's pace proved superior and cruised to his 10th win of the season.

Alvaro Bautista dropped back in the opening laps, but was able to fight through by mid-distance to third place. It seemed he might be able to challenge Razgatlioglu for second, but he didn't quite have the pace.

Andrea Iannone ran third in the opening laps, but ultimately won out in a battle with Jonathan Rea for fourth place.

Rea was chasing Bautista for third in the first laps, but by the end he dropped into that Iannone group. Sam Lowes was also a part of that but crashed on the penultimate lap.

Behind fifth-placed Rea, Alex Lowes took sixth ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Danilo Petrucci, Axel Bassani, and Xavi Vierge who completed the top-10.

Yari Montella had a double long lap penalty to serve in the race for causing a crash in the Superpole Race. He finished 16th.

Sam Lowes remounted for 19th after his crash. A couple of corners after he went down, at turn 16, Michael van der Mark also went down on the penultimate lap.

Zaqhwan Zaidi retired for the first time since Race 2 at Most, and Bahattin Sofuoglu also crashed out at turn 12.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR3.248
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R4.973
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R12.904
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R113.521
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99816.102
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R117.103
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.802
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99819.575
10Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R23.297
11Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R23.786
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R124.209
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R124.253
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR24.257
15Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R24.971
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R25.200
17Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R43.902
18Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R51.404
19Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:12.395
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12L
DNFMichael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFBahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFZaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

