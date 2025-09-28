2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Results from Race 2 at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon, the 10th round of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega took victory for the second time this weekend in Race 2, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by over three seconds.
As they were in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, Bulega and Razgatlioglu were inseparable in the opening stages of the race, but a mistake from Razgatlioglu at turn seven allowed Bulega a break of around one second. Unimpeded by the disruptive BMW rider, Bulega's pace proved superior and cruised to his 10th win of the season.
Alvaro Bautista dropped back in the opening laps, but was able to fight through by mid-distance to third place. It seemed he might be able to challenge Razgatlioglu for second, but he didn't quite have the pace.
Andrea Iannone ran third in the opening laps, but ultimately won out in a battle with Jonathan Rea for fourth place.
Rea was chasing Bautista for third in the first laps, but by the end he dropped into that Iannone group. Sam Lowes was also a part of that but crashed on the penultimate lap.
Behind fifth-placed Rea, Alex Lowes took sixth ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Danilo Petrucci, Axel Bassani, and Xavi Vierge who completed the top-10.
Yari Montella had a double long lap penalty to serve in the race for causing a crash in the Superpole Race. He finished 16th.
Sam Lowes remounted for 19th after his crash. A couple of corners after he went down, at turn 16, Michael van der Mark also went down on the penultimate lap.
Zaqhwan Zaidi retired for the first time since Race 2 at Most, and Bahattin Sofuoglu also crashed out at turn 12.
Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at Aragon are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|3.248
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.973
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.904
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13.521
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|16.102
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17.103
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.802
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|19.575
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|23.297
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|23.786
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|24.209
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|24.253
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|24.257
|15
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|24.971
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|25.200
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|43.902
|18
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|51.404
|19
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:12.395
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2L
|DNF
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF