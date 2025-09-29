Fighting Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega “impossible” for Alvaro Bautista

Two third places on Sunday at the Aragon WorldSBK were a source of frustration and satisfaction for Alvaro Bautista – good results, but they highlighted his missed opportunity on Saturday and reinforced that it is “impossible” for him to challenge the series’ two dominant riders.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega occupied the top two positions in all three World Superbike races once again at Aragon.

Bautista’s best chance to interrupt their battle came in the Superpole Race, but he was ultimately unable to make an impact from third.

“It [the Superpole Race] reminded me like last year’s Superpole Race, they started to fight,” Alvaro Bautista told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Aragon.

“But, this time, if I win the race, it was because they made a mistake and they went out [of the track] because I didn’t feel enough to beat them.

“I enjoyed a lot the battle because it was really nice until the last corner, so it was nice to be there.

“For sure I would like to fight again against them, but right now it’s impossible.”

Bautista backed his Superpole Race podium up with another third in Race 2, redemption in a sense for his Race 1 crash out of fifth, although the three-time World Champion only had his frustration for that fall amplified by Sunday’s podiums.

“I’m satisfied with today [Sunday], but I feel a big pain from yesterday’s [Saturday] mistake because I think that I lost a good opportunity also yesterday to fight for the podium,” said Bautista.

“Also today, at the beginning of the race, I was struggling because I feel a lot of inertia with the bike, I cannot move the bike as I wanted.

“Yesterday, I tried to not lose to much at the beginning so I forced a lot with the tyres and even forcing and doing more than 100 per cent I was losing gap. So, the situation is quite difficult.

“Yesterday, when I started to feel better with the bike, that the bike started to follow more my movement, I caught the front group and when I was behind Danilo [Petrucci] I tried to prepare the exit onto the straight and I lost the front.

“It was a big pity and yesterday I felt really bad, sincerely. I think it has been one of my worst feelings after a crash – I felt a lot of pain.”

He added: “Today, I knew that the feeling was good and I can fight for the podium – it’s the maximum we can achieve right now with the situation because the first laps I lose a lot, I try to force a lot but the inertia with the bike is always difficult.

“In Race 2 especially, some riders can overtake me and I need some time to recover.

“When I was third the gap was too big. I tried to reduce it a little bit, but I can make the same pace as the [leaders] but not better. That’s all.

“This is the maximum we can achieve and we did it, so we have to be happy, but I have something inside me from yesterday.”