Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026

Honda is set for significant change in its WorldSBK programme next season, as Jose Escamez is set to be replaced as Team Manager.

The finiteness of Escamez’s time as Honda HRC’s Team Manager in World Superbike was already clear some months ago, but only now, at Estoril at the penultimate round of the season, has his departure been confirmed.

“There will be a new role changing as team manager,” said Escamez himself, speaking to WorldSBK.com in Estoril on Thursday (9 October).

“There will be Yuji Mori who has been in the project for already a long time.

“This is the plan, so I will not continue with the project.”

Two new riders “a good choice”

Mori will inherit an established Honda project in World Superbike when he becomes Team Manager after next week’s (17–19 October) Jerez Round, if unsuccessful.

Honda has achieved only six podiums since it returned as a factory team in 2020 with the new-generation Fireblade. Three of those were taken by Alvaro Bautista in his two seasons with the project in 2020 and 2021, while Iker Lecuona has taken two and Xavi Vierge one since they both joined the project in 2022.

Both Vierge and Lecuona will be replaced next season as Honda welcomes two new rookies: Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra.

“I think it’s a good choice,” said Escamez, “especially two riders with this potential and coming from different classes with a long experience.

“So, I believe it will be interesting to see them in this kind of championship and with these bikes.”

Escamez added: “I think it will be a matter of time where they will have to understand and adapt themselves to this bike and also to some of the new tracks – will be also be one of the key points on this matter.”