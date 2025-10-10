Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026

Honda HRC Team Manager Jose Escamez confirms he will not be with HRC in the 2026 WorldSBK season.

Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Honda is set for significant change in its WorldSBK programme next season, as Jose Escamez is set to be replaced as Team Manager.

The finiteness of Escamez’s time as Honda HRC’s Team Manager in World Superbike was already clear some months ago, but only now, at Estoril at the penultimate round of the season, has his departure been confirmed.

“There will be a new role changing as team manager,” said Escamez himself, speaking to WorldSBK.com in Estoril on Thursday (9 October).

“There will be Yuji Mori who has been in the project for already a long time. 

“This is the plan, so I will not continue with the project.”

Two new riders “a good choice”

Mori will inherit an established Honda project in World Superbike when he becomes Team Manager after next week’s (17–19 October) Jerez Round, if unsuccessful.

Honda has achieved only six podiums since it returned as a factory team in 2020 with the new-generation Fireblade. Three of those were taken by Alvaro Bautista in his two seasons with the project in 2020 and 2021, while Iker Lecuona has taken two and Xavi Vierge one since they both joined the project in 2022.

Both Vierge and Lecuona will be replaced next season as Honda welcomes two new rookies: Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra.

“I think it’s a good choice,” said Escamez, “especially two riders with this potential and coming from different classes with a long experience. 

“So, I believe it will be interesting to see them in this kind of championship and with these bikes.”

Escamez added: “I think it will be a matter of time where they will have to understand and adapt themselves to this bike and also to some of the new tracks – will be also be one of the key points on this matter.”

In this article

Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
9h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
11h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
11h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
12h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
13h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
13h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris