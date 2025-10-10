Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”

Toprak Razgatlioglu is looking for improvements at the Estoril WorldSBK despite showing strong pace on Friday.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu showed arguably the strongest pace of all in FP2 at the Estoril WorldSBK, but the current championship leader is sure he needs improvements in a familiar area before this weekend’s (10–12 October) races.

Razgatlioglu put in a stint of 17 laps in the last 30 minutes or so of FP2, with almost all his laps in the low-1:36s, including his final timed lap that was a 1:36.0.

The Turkish rider was clearly happy about his pace, but still feels there is room to improve before Saturday’s Race 1.

“I just focused on a race simulation,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com after FP2 in Estoril.

“The first run I used a used tyre, like a 20-lap-old tyre. I did a 1:36.6, and after I just changed the tyre and I just focused on the race simulation. 

“The 17 laps I’m just staying between 1:36.0 and 1:36.2 – that’s a good pace. Especially in the last lap I was pushing for a 1:35, but I did a 1:36.0 and after I came back to the box.

“Anyway, we are working for the race, but we need to improve some corners because I’m still not happy on the engine brake side. 

“But I believe that my crew will improve the bike tomorrow and we will see. Today, for me, is an easy day but it’s positive.”

Although Razgatlioglu’s FP2 pace was strong, his ultimate lap time was bettered by his World Superbike title rival Nicolo Bulega who was the only rider to lap in the 1:35s.

Razgatlioglu noted, though, that Bulega had a different run plan to him in the afternoon session.

“His pace also is not bad,” Razgatlioglu said.

“Okay, he used two times a different tyre, I think a new tyre. I’m not sure. But he has also strong pace. 

“We will see in the race. 

“He’s also working, I’m also working so hard for the race. 

“I have a goal: last year I didn’t do the hattrick, this year I’m trying to do the hattrick with BMW. 

“But we will see. I’m just focused on winning the race, not second position.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

