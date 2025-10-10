Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice

A “mistake” outside of his control caused a disruption to Nicolo Bulega’s FP2 session at the Estoril WorldSBK, although he topped the session regardless.

The Italian ended the day in a positive mood after being the only rider to lap in the 1:35s on Friday in Estoril, a circuit he doesn’t include among those which suit himself and the Ducati Panigale V4 R the best, despite his Superpole Race win there in 2024.

“Honestly, today was quite a good day,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com after FP2 in Estoril.

“Normally, Estoril is– not a difficult track, but not our best. So, it’s important to start like this.

“We improved some little things in FP2 from FP1, so I’m happy for the work done from today and I think we understand what we can improve for tomorrow.”

While it had been a smooth day on the bike for Bulega, there was a small complication in FP2, albeit not of his own making.

“Honestly, the plan in the second run of FP2 was to make a longer run than what I did,” he explained.

“But unfortunately I saw the chequered flag after some laps – I think they made a mistake and they put the chequered flag during the session.

“So, I came back to the pits – me, van der Mark, and some other guys, we saw the chequered flag and we came in. But the plan was to stay on-track.

“But then we understood that it was just a mistake. Then I came back to the track, I did the laps remaining, and it was quite good.”

Bulega’s only apparent rival in Estoril is Toprak Razgatlioglu, who Bulega trails by 36 points in the World Superbike riders’ standings ahead of tomorrow’s Race 1.

“I think, for the moment, me and Toprak [Razgatlioglu] are a bit faster than the others,” he said.

“But anyway we are everybody quite close, especially me and him.

“But we will see because it’s just Friday so we will see during the weekend how we will work.”