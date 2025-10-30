WorldWCR star to step on the Road to MotoGP with Barcelona wildcard

After finishing second in the 2025 WorldWCR Championship, Beatriz Neila is set to switch to prototype machinery for the end of the season.

Neila is slated to wildcard in the JuniorGP series, one of the final steps on the Road to MotoGP ladder in the penultimate round of its 2025 season this weekend (31 October – 2 November) at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, before also taking part in the final round of the 2025 season at Valencia on 21–23 November, one week after the MotoGP race there.

The Spaniard, who took four wins and maintained a 100 per cent podium record in WorldWCR this year, will race for the AGR team, one familiar to Moto2 fans as the team that has won grands prix with Jonas Folger in the past. It’s also the team that ran current Moto3 rider Cormac Buchanan in JuniorGP before he stepped up to the World Championship in 2025.

23-year-old Neila, who finished second to former Moto3 World Championship rider Maria Herrera in the 2025 WorldWCR standings, has been able to get on the JuniorGP grid for the final two rounds of this year thanks to the sports management firm Hadden Sport, and says her goal is simply to try to grow, rather than targeting any specific results.

“I want to thank Hadden Sport for making this experience possible, I'm very happy to join a team as professional as the AGR Team,” Neila said.

“I will debut in JuniorGP in Barcelona and I think it's a great opportunity for me.

“It's a really difficult category, it rolls sometimes as fast as in the Moto3 World Cup so the goal is to go step by step and go from less to more.

“I think these two races at this time when I have a break from competition are going to serve me very well to continue learning, training and preparing for the 2026 season. I can't wait to hit the track.”

The 2025 JuniorGP season has been dominated so far by Brian Uriarte who has won five of the eight races so far and currently leads the riders’ standings by 46 points over Finland’s Rico Salmela with four races remaining.

Both Red Bull Rookies Cup winner Uriarte and Salmela are due to step up to the World Championship next year, Uriarte with the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, and Salmela with Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Casey O’Gorman currently sits third in the standings and will race for the SIC58 Squadra Corse next season.