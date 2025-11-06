Toprak Razgatlioglu breaks car lap record at Istanbul Park

Fresh from his WorldSBK title win at Jerez, Toprak Razgatlioglu headed to Istanbul Park to set a new lap record.

Toprak Razgatlioglu drives a Porsche 911 at Istanbul Park. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has set a new lap record for road cars at the Istanbul Park circuit in Turkiye, only a few days after clinching his third WorldSBK crown in Jerez.

Razgatlioglu has not made a stranger of the race track outside of World Superbike weekends this year, having ridden a stock BMW M1000 RR at the Circuit of the Americas in the summer.

His latest trip required a few more wheels, though, as he went to Istanbul Park only a week on from his World Superbike title success in Jerez to try to break the road car lap record at the circuit in the Turkish capital.

Driving a Porsche 911 prepared by the famous Manthey team, Razgatlioglu says he lapped the 2.4-mile Istanbul Park circuit in under two minutes; a 1:59.878 is the time claimed by the Turkish star, who travelled to Istanbul after media commitments and championship celebrations in his home city of Alanya.

“I’m really tired because when I go back to Turkiye we did immediately a press conference,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com of his post-Jerez schedule, speaking at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan.

“I did I don’t know how many interviews, but a lot.

“After, I moved to Alanya, my second home – we did a big celebration there.

“I went to Istanbul because I needed to break the [lap] record in Istanbul Park with the car. I did this, and after I flew here [Milan].

“After this, I go back to Turkiye.”

Razgatlioglu is expected to make his first MotoGP test, since signing to join the Pramac Yamaha team for 2026, later this month at Aragon. The three-time World Superbike Champion will ride at MotorLand on 9–10 November before joining the rest of the MotoGP field at Valencia after the final race for the first official test of the 2026 preseason on 18 November.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

