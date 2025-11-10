“Quite a few things” to be confident about in WorldSBK 2026 for Garrett Gerloff

Garrett Gerloff has renewed confidence thanks to some changes for the 2026 WorldSBK season, when he will have a new Kawasaki ZX-10RR to ride.

Gerloff is yet to ride the 2026 ZX-10RR in World Superbike trim, but the new bike offers some technical updates compared to the 2025 version, including a new aerodynamic package.

But the American says that the “biggest thing” will be his new crew chief, Les Pearson.

“I think there’s quite a few things giving me confidence for next year,” Garrett Gerloff told WorldSBK.com at EICMA.

“One thing, there’s a new bike for next year which has some meaningful updates, I think, so that should make my life a little bit easier in some of the places where I was struggling this year on the 2025 bike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, I have a new crew chief, now – Les Pearson, who I’ve worked with in the past four out of five years and we’ve had a decent amount of podiums together. I think that’s probably going to be the biggest thing.

“But if we can just keep our heads down and focus on ourselves and try to just make the bike the best that we can I think we can do a good job.”

Speaking about the new bike, Gerloff said that some engine updates and the new aerodynamic package are among the things that are exciting him.

“The two main updates that I’m focused on for the race bike is the new aerodynamic package, which includes the wings on the front of the bike,” he said.

“I think through the fast corners it should help [to turn] a lot better, which is one of the things that I struggled [with] this year. So, I’m looking forward to trying those out and seeing if it actually helps me on the race bike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, there are some engine updates; I don’t have a full list of everything, but, from what I’ve heard, it should help with engine braking and it should help to stop the bike faster.

“So, if those two things end up being as meaningful as I think they’ll be it should be good.”

After what he feels was his “worst-ever year in World Superbike”, Gerloff is hoping the updated ZX-10RR will get him back into the top-six.

“2025, I hate to admit it, but it was my worst-ever year in World Superbike for my best result and also for where I finished in the championship,” Gerloff said.

“I’m not happy about that, it’s really frustrating to feel like I’m going backwards, but I still know that I’m a fast rider and I have the possibility to be at the front of the championship, [...] in the top-six.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to be there, top-six minimum.

“For sure, there’ll be some races where it’s more difficult. But I want to be top-10 in the championship and in the top-six consistently, if possible. So, that’s my goal.”