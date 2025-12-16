Carl Cox Motorsport maintains WorldWCR presence in 2026

Avalon Lewis has retained her spot on the WorldWCR grid for 2026, after making her first full-time season in the Women’s Circuit Racing Championship in 2025.

Lewis will return to the WorldWCR grid in 2026 with the Carl Cox Motorsport team once again, after taking a best result of fourth place in the 2025 season, which was also CCM’s maiden campaign in the one-make series that has run as a World Superbike support class since 2024.

“Carl [Cox] was always around the track and he’s just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” she said.

“He literally beams when you talk about motorsport and loud, fast things, which is probably

similar to me.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis added: “I feel like a super-uncool mum who races motorbikes and somehow I’ve got this legendary DJ backing me.

“The biggest thing is that Carl and the whole team genuinely believe in me. They’ve seen what I can do, and that belief helps me find the confidence you need to race at this level.”

As in 2024 and 2025, the 2026 WorldWCR season takes place only in Europe, making travel a difficulty for the Australia-based Kiwi.

“Travel is a massive challenge,” she said. “The calendar is more condensed this year, but it’s still a huge amount of flying between Australia and Europe.

“But I’m proud of our little Australian-New Zealand squad. We’ve made big sacrifices to make this possible, and that makes competing on the world stage even more special.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

For Cox, continuing with Lewis in 2026 is an “honour”.

“I first met Avalon [Lewis] many years ago at the track in New Zealand, and even then I could see how much she cared about her racing,” said Carl Cox.

“My love for motorsport has always been about backing good people, not just fast ones, and that’s what Carl Cox Motorsport is built on.

“Avalon is both. It’s an honour for us to support her in 2026.”

The full 2026 WorldWCR entry list is below.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT