Carl Cox Motorsport maintains WorldWCR presence in 2026
Carl Cox Motorsport has confirmed its continued commitment to WorldWCR with Avalon Lewis next year.
Avalon Lewis has retained her spot on the WorldWCR grid for 2026, after making her first full-time season in the Women’s Circuit Racing Championship in 2025.
Lewis will return to the WorldWCR grid in 2026 with the Carl Cox Motorsport team once again, after taking a best result of fourth place in the 2025 season, which was also CCM’s maiden campaign in the one-make series that has run as a World Superbike support class since 2024.
“Carl [Cox] was always around the track and he’s just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” she said.
“He literally beams when you talk about motorsport and loud, fast things, which is probably
similar to me.”
Lewis added: “I feel like a super-uncool mum who races motorbikes and somehow I’ve got this legendary DJ backing me.
“The biggest thing is that Carl and the whole team genuinely believe in me. They’ve seen what I can do, and that belief helps me find the confidence you need to race at this level.”
As in 2024 and 2025, the 2026 WorldWCR season takes place only in Europe, making travel a difficulty for the Australia-based Kiwi.
“Travel is a massive challenge,” she said. “The calendar is more condensed this year, but it’s still a huge amount of flying between Australia and Europe.
“But I’m proud of our little Australian-New Zealand squad. We’ve made big sacrifices to make this possible, and that makes competing on the world stage even more special.”
For Cox, continuing with Lewis in 2026 is an “honour”.
“I first met Avalon [Lewis] many years ago at the track in New Zealand, and even then I could see how much she cared about her racing,” said Carl Cox.
“My love for motorsport has always been about backing good people, not just fast ones, and that’s what Carl Cox Motorsport is built on.
“Avalon is both. It’s an honour for us to support her in 2026.”
The full 2026 WorldWCR entry list is below.
2026 Women's Circuit Racing World Championship Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Team
|1
|4
|Emily Bondi
|FRA
|Yamaha R7
|FT Racing Academy
|2
|6
|Maria Herrera
|ESP
|Yamaha R7
|Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR
|3
|8
|Tayla Relph
|AUS
|Yamaha R7
|Full Throttle Racing
|4
|14
|Mallory Dobbs
|USA
|Yamaha R7
|YVS Savadell Diva Racing
|5
|15
|Chloe Jones
|GBR
|Yamaha R7
|Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha
|6
|16
|Lucy Michel
|GER
|Yamaha R7
|TSL-Racing
|7
|19
|Adela Ourednickova
|CZE
|Yamaha R7
|Dafitmotoracing
|8
|20
|Natalia Rivera
|ESP
|Yamaha R7
|Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR
|9
|21
|Avalon Lewis
|NZL
|Yamaha R7
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|10
|22
|Martina Guarino
|ITA
|Yamaha R7
|Prata Motor Sport
|11
|26
|Katie Hand
|GBR
|Yamaha R7
|Team Trasimeno
|12
|36
|Beatriz Neila
|ESP
|Yamaha R7
|Ampito Crescent Yamaha
|13
|37
|Line Vieillard
|FRA
|Yamaha R7
|FT Racing Academy
|14
|41
|Ariana Barale
|ITA
|Yamaha R7
|Hadden Racing Team
|15
|44
|Patrycja Sowa
|POL
|Yamaha R7
|Team Trasimeno
|16
|46
|Pakita Ruiz
|ESP
|Yamaha R7
|PR46+1 Racing Team
|17
|58
|Paola Ramos
|ESP
|Yamaha R7
|Klint Racing Team
|18
|64
|Sara Sanchez
|ESP
|Yamaha R7
|Hadden Racing Team
|19
|66
|Karolina Danak
|POL
|Yamaha R7
|Yamaha AD78 FIMLA
|20
|83
|Astrid Madrigal
|MEX
|Yamaha R7
|Pons Italika Racing FIMLA
|21
|88
|Denise Dal Zotto
|ITA
|Yamaha R7
|Pata AG Motorsport Italia
|22
|94
|Lucie Boudesseul
|FRA
|Yamaha R7
|GMT94 Yamaha
|23
|96
|Roberta Ponziani
|ITA
|Yamaha R7
|Klint Racing Team
|24
|99
|Isis Carreno
|CHI
|Yamaha R7
|Pons Italika Racing FIMLA