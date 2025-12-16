Carl Cox Motorsport maintains WorldWCR presence in 2026

Carl Cox Motorsport has confirmed its continued commitment to WorldWCR with Avalon Lewis next year.

Avalon Lewis, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, WorldWCR. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Avalon Lewis, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, WorldWCR. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Avalon Lewis has retained her spot on the WorldWCR grid for 2026, after making her first full-time season in the Women’s Circuit Racing Championship in 2025.

Lewis will return to the WorldWCR grid in 2026 with the Carl Cox Motorsport team once again, after taking a best result of fourth place in the 2025 season, which was also CCM’s maiden campaign in the one-make series that has run as a World Superbike support class since 2024.

“Carl [Cox] was always around the track and he’s just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” she said.

“He literally beams when you talk about motorsport and loud, fast things, which is probably

similar to me.”

Lewis added: “I feel like a super-uncool mum who races motorbikes and somehow I’ve got this legendary DJ backing me. 

“The biggest thing is that Carl and the whole team genuinely believe in me. They’ve seen what I can do, and that belief helps me find the confidence you need to race at this level.”

As in 2024 and 2025, the 2026 WorldWCR season takes place only in Europe, making travel a difficulty for the Australia-based Kiwi.

“Travel is a massive challenge,” she said. “The calendar is more condensed this year, but it’s still a huge amount of flying between Australia and Europe.

“But I’m proud of our little Australian-New Zealand squad. We’ve made big sacrifices to make this possible, and that makes competing on the world stage even more special.”

For Cox, continuing with Lewis in 2026 is an “honour”.

“I first met Avalon [Lewis] many years ago at the track in New Zealand, and even then I could see how much she cared about her racing,” said Carl Cox.

“My love for motorsport has always been about backing good people, not just fast ones, and that’s what Carl Cox Motorsport is built on. 

“Avalon is both. It’s an honour for us to support her in 2026.”

The full 2026 WorldWCR entry list is below.

2026 Women's Circuit Racing World Championship Entry List

 No.RiderNat.MotorcycleTeam
14Emily BondiFRAYamaha R7FT Racing Academy
26Maria HerreraESPYamaha R7Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR
38Tayla RelphAUSYamaha R7Full Throttle Racing
414Mallory DobbsUSAYamaha R7YVS Savadell Diva Racing
515Chloe JonesGBRYamaha R7Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha
616Lucy MichelGERYamaha R7TSL-Racing
719Adela OurednickovaCZEYamaha R7Dafitmotoracing
820Natalia RiveraESPYamaha R7Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR
921Avalon LewisNZLYamaha R7Carl Cox Motorsport
1022Martina GuarinoITAYamaha R7Prata Motor Sport
1126Katie HandGBRYamaha R7Team Trasimeno
1236Beatriz NeilaESPYamaha R7Ampito Crescent Yamaha
1337Line VieillardFRAYamaha R7FT Racing Academy
1441Ariana BaraleITAYamaha R7Hadden Racing Team
1544Patrycja SowaPOLYamaha R7Team Trasimeno
1646Pakita RuizESPYamaha R7PR46+1 Racing Team
1758Paola RamosESPYamaha R7Klint Racing Team
1864Sara SanchezESPYamaha R7Hadden Racing Team
1966Karolina DanakPOLYamaha R7Yamaha AD78 FIMLA
2083Astrid MadrigalMEXYamaha R7Pons Italika Racing FIMLA
2188Denise Dal ZottoITAYamaha R7Pata AG Motorsport Italia
2294Lucie BoudesseulFRAYamaha R7GMT94 Yamaha
2396Roberta PonzianiITAYamaha R7Klint Racing Team
2499Isis CarrenoCHIYamaha R7Pons Italika Racing FIMLA

In this article

Carl Cox Motorsport maintains WorldWCR presence in 2026
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.