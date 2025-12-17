World Superbikes introduces new weekend format for 2026

World Superbike organisers have announced a new event schedule for the 2026 season, following a move sister series MotoGP made a few years ago.

The new weekend format focuses specifically on the Saturday and Sunday of an event, with the main World Superbike races positioned as the final contests of each day.

Previously, World Superbike races have been followed by contests for the championship’s other categories.

But, following a move by sister Dorna-run series MotoGP made in recent years, the race format has been tweaked to establish a true hierarchy.

The race action on Saturdays will start with the weekend’s first round of the WorldWCR at midday, with the new World Sportsbike class next up at 1pm.

World Supersport will run next at 2pm, before the first World Superbike feature race concludes the action at 3:30pm.

Sunday’s programme will begin with the World Superbike Superpole race at 11:10am, with the same structure as Saturday in place for the remaining races.

According to a press release from the championship, “the updated schedule has been developed with input from key stakeholders, and is designed to create a more intuitive and engaging flow to the race weekend.

“By closing both racing days with the WorldSBK race and its podium celebrations at the Paddock Show, the new schedule allows fans to experience the sporting climax of the day at the heart of the paddock, providing a fitting culmination to the on-track action and the overall WorldSBK experience.”

It adds: “This structure underlines the sporting hierarchy of the championship while delivering a high-intensity, high-reward show across the full programme.”

The 2026 season begins on 20-22 February at Phillip Island.