“Everything is achievable” for Alvaro Bautista in his first year as a satellite rider with the Barni Ducati team in WorldSBK, he thinks.

Being a satellite rider is not something new to Bautista in general, having ridden for the Gresini and Aspar teams in MotoGP before moving to World Superbike, but in the production derivative series his experience so far has only been with factory teams.

Moving to Barni therefore makes 2026 a season of significant change for Bautista, coming in the year in which he will turn 42, but it’s nonetheless a year which the three-time world champion feels can produce good results.

“I’m very excited about this new challenge,” Alvaro Bautista told WorldSBK.com.

“There will definitely be many changes, a new team and a new working group. It won’t be easy at the start, but I believe with commitment and ambition everything is achievable.

“I’m also very happy to join the Barni family because, from the outside, it feels like a very united team, constantly growing and increasingly competitive.

“Barni is someone who wants to win and is very determined, a great motivation for the riders. I believe we can do a great job together.

“I feel very pumped, both physically and mentally, and I’m ready to give 100 per cent.

“We need to work on finding the right feeling and understanding how to best manage the new bike. Official Ducati support is also fundamental and adds great value. I

“’m very excited and hope that, together, we can achieve great results and positions, but above all, have fun doing our job.”

Bautista’s arrival is also an important moment for Barni, which has not raced with a world champion in its WorldSBK team before.

Team Principal Marco Barnabo thinks that the two-time WorldSBK Champion’s arrival will be a catalyst for the team to take “another step forward”.

“We are extremely pleased to have brought a rider of Alvaro Bautista’s calibre into the team,” he said.

“A three-time world champion, we are confident that we can achieve strong results with him and that his experience will help us grow further, taking another step forward in terms of competitiveness.

“What I particularly admire about Bautista is his incredible determination and commitment, which he shows every single day despite having already achieved extraordinary success.

“It is truly an exemplary attitude. He deserves to achieve excellent results, and we will work tirelessly to reach them together.”

Montella “focused on the work ahead”

On the other side of the Barni Ducati team will be Yari Montella, the Italian entering his second season in World Superbike.

Improving is the goal, and Montella is hopeful that the new arrival on the other side of the box will create greater opportunity to improve.

“We are preparing well for the 2026 season,” said Montella, as reported by WorldSBK.com.

“I’m focused on the work ahead and, thanks to the experience gained in 2025, we are working to strengthen our weak points and be ready.

“The goal is to improve on last season, especially since 2026 will be important for my personal and professional growth.

“I’m focused, but calm and eager to get started. It will also be very stimulating to share the box with a rider like Alvaro [Bautista]; I will definitely have the opportunity to learn and compare different methods. I’ll try to absorb as much as possible.”

Marco Barnabo added: “I am happy to continue the journey we started with Yari Montella.

“We know he is a young and fast rider who simply needs to translate into results the work we have been building together over the past years.”

Barni began its 2026 season with its team launch on 11 January. It will take to the track for the first time in the WorldSBK test at Jerez on 21-22 January, having missed the post-season tests at the end of 2025.

