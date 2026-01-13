Bimota WorldSBK rider Alex Lowes says he’s riding better than he ever has after over 10 years in the World Championship.

Lowes joined World Superbike in 2014 with Suzuki after clinching the 2013 BSB title. His career saw him move to Yamaha and then Kawasaki, before arriving at Bimota.

Largely, his time in WorldSBK was characterised by mistakes made when in important positions, but this was largely eradicated in 2024 when he won twice, finished fourth in the standings and stood on the podium 12 times.

That trend of increased consistency continued into the transition to Bimota in 2025, when Lowes finished only twice outside the top-six after his Race 1 crash from the lead at Donington.

Speaking to Crash.net at Motorcycle Live last November, Alex Lowes said that his late-career improvements should not come as a surprise considering his late start in professional racing.

“I feel like nowadays people are like 16 and ready to go,” he said.

“Me, I was more traditional: I went to school, went to work with my dad, and then when I got chances I was quick enough to try to make it in bike racing.

“But I was working until I was 21.

“So, I had a different upbringing to a lot of the guys that I’m racing with, so it’s normal that I’m probably going to be at my best a little bit later.

“I think that certainly has helped; I still feel quite fresh mentally, I don’t feel like I’m burnt out.”

Lowes added that as his experience has grown he has been able to counteract the tendency he had earlier in his career to push pass the limit and make mistakes.

“But, on the other side, I think my mentality – and my brother’s [Sam Lowes], a little bit – was always being fast and pushed hard, but then probably one of my sins has been trying too hard and wanting to do it too much,”he said.

“I feel like, as I’ve got a bit older, I’ve used my experience well, always tried to have a good attitude to improve on the bike, off the bike.

“With the experience, probably having kids, and my life is different now– not wanting it less, it’s not the right word, but being less… it’s [racing] not my whole life.

“It’s a massive part of my life, I want to do well, but I’ve got a life as well.

“Took a bit of pressure off myself, and I feel like I’m riding the best and I do feel like I’m still improving.”