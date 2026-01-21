Jonathan Rea gets first laps on Honda WorldSBK bike at Jerez test

Jonathan Rea’s post-racing career has finally started as he has been able to get his first laps in aboard the bike he will now take a leading role in developing: the WorldSBK-spec Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

Rea joined Honda from Yamaha after the end of the 2025 season that brought a conclusion to his time as a full-time racer.

The Northern Irish rider was initially due to ride the CBR1000RR-R for the first time at the November Jerez test, but was forced to delay his HRC testing debut due to the knee injury he picked up in the Superpole Race at Jerez in October.

However, Rea has now been able to get his first laps in on his new bike, testing at Jerez on Tuesday 920 January) this week ahead of the World Superbike test there on 21–22 January.

Timing was not publicly available on Rea’s test day, but his laps could be the only dry laps of the week with rain forecast in Jerez for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The two official test days will see Jake Dixon on-track for the first time since his initial test on the CBR1000RR-R last November, a test which saw him crash three times.

Dixon and his teammate for 2026 Somkiat Chantra were riding in Sepang last week when Chantra crashed and fractured his left arm. He was transported to hospital in Thailand and had surgery on both arms.

The Thai rider is therefore not present at the Jerez test, and a recovery timeline is yet to be made official by Honda. Should Chantra be unable to race the first round in Australia on 20–22 February it could be Rea who gets the call-up to represent the factory team alongside Dixon, although nothing is confirmed yet.