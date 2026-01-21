January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Wednesday Results

Lap times from the opening day of the Jerez WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on 21 January.

Danilo Petrucci, January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Lap times from the WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on 21 January, day one of a two-day test.

Danilo Petrucci was fastest on what was a soaked opening day of the 2026 season for World Superbike in Andalusia. Petrucci was ahead of his teammate from 2025, Yari Montella, who was 1.2 seconds slower than his compatriot.

Petrucci's 2026 teammate, rookie Miguel Oliveira, was third-fastest at the end of the day, 1.3 seconds behind Petrucci in what will have been his first WorldSBK laps on wet weather Pirellis. Oliveira did the most laps of any WorldSBK rider on day one, completing 31 tours of the Jerez circuit.

Stefano Manzi and Iker Lecuona completed the top-five on day one, while Xavi Fores was sixth. 

Andrea Locatelli, Alvaro Bautista, Jake Dixon, and WorldSSP rider Jeremy Alcoba completed the top-10.

The field also included the EWC bike of Team ERC, ridden by David Checa, Kenny Foray, and Marcel Schrotter. They were 18th-fastest at the end of the day.

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2026 January Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 18:00 | Times

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:52.976
2Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:54.194
3Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:54.260
4Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:55.044
5Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:55.605
6Xavi ForesESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:55.917
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:55.935
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:56.770
9Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:57.109
10Jeremy AlcobaESPKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:57.205
11Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:57.672
12Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:57.784
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:57.830
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:57.916
15Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:58.634
16Philipp OettlGERAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:58.887
17Lennox LehmannGERTeam AprecoYamaha R91:59.575
18Dominique AegerterSUIKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:59.986
19Team ERC Team ERCBMW M1000 RR2:00.330
20Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR2:01.143
21Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R92:02.135
22Matteo FerrariITAWRP DucatiDucati Panigale V22:04.119
23Philipp OettlGERFeel Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V22:04.770
24Dirk GeigerGERTeam AprecoYamaha R92:10.389
25Borja JimenezESPWRP DucatiDucati Panigale V22:12.354
