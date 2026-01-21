January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Wednesday Results

Lap times from the WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on 21 January, day one of a two-day test.

Danilo Petrucci was fastest on what was a soaked opening day of the 2026 season for World Superbike in Andalusia. Petrucci was ahead of his teammate from 2025, Yari Montella, who was 1.2 seconds slower than his compatriot.

Petrucci's 2026 teammate, rookie Miguel Oliveira, was third-fastest at the end of the day, 1.3 seconds behind Petrucci in what will have been his first WorldSBK laps on wet weather Pirellis. Oliveira did the most laps of any WorldSBK rider on day one, completing 31 tours of the Jerez circuit.

Stefano Manzi and Iker Lecuona completed the top-five on day one, while Xavi Fores was sixth.

Andrea Locatelli, Alvaro Bautista, Jake Dixon, and WorldSSP rider Jeremy Alcoba completed the top-10.

The field also included the EWC bike of Team ERC, ridden by David Checa, Kenny Foray, and Marcel Schrotter. They were 18th-fastest at the end of the day.