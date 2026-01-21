January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Wednesday Results
Lap times from the opening day of the Jerez WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on 21 January.
Danilo Petrucci was fastest on what was a soaked opening day of the 2026 season for World Superbike in Andalusia. Petrucci was ahead of his teammate from 2025, Yari Montella, who was 1.2 seconds slower than his compatriot.
Petrucci's 2026 teammate, rookie Miguel Oliveira, was third-fastest at the end of the day, 1.3 seconds behind Petrucci in what will have been his first WorldSBK laps on wet weather Pirellis. Oliveira did the most laps of any WorldSBK rider on day one, completing 31 tours of the Jerez circuit.
Stefano Manzi and Iker Lecuona completed the top-five on day one, while Xavi Fores was sixth.
Andrea Locatelli, Alvaro Bautista, Jake Dixon, and WorldSSP rider Jeremy Alcoba completed the top-10.
The field also included the EWC bike of Team ERC, ridden by David Checa, Kenny Foray, and Marcel Schrotter. They were 18th-fastest at the end of the day.
2026 World Superbike Championship | 2026 January Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 18:00 | Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:52.976
|2
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:54.194
|3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:54.260
|4
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:55.044
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:55.605
|6
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:55.917
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:55.935
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:56.770
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:57.109
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:57.205
|11
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:57.672
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:57.784
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:57.830
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:57.916
|15
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:58.634
|16
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:58.887
|17
|Lennox Lehmann
|GER
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R9
|1:59.575
|18
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:59.986
|19
|Team ERC
|Team ERC
|BMW M1000 RR
|2:00.330
|20
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|2:01.143
|21
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R9
|2:02.135
|22
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|WRP Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V2
|2:04.119
|23
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Feel Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V2
|2:04.770
|24
|Dirk Geiger
|GER
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R9
|2:10.389
|25
|Borja Jimenez
|ESP
|WRP Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V2
|2:12.354