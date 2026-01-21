New-look Kawasaki ZX-10RR breaks cover for 2026 WorldSBK debut

The Kawasaki WorldSBK Team has revealed its 2026 livery during the Jerez test in Spain.

The Kawasaki ZX-10RR is substantially changed in 2026, with some new updates around the bike, most notably to the aerodynamics which now include some modest front winglets.

Garrett Gerloff stays with the team this year and spoke last November at EICMA of his hopes that the changes to the bike for this year will lead to improved performance, after scoring a best result of only eighth in 2025, his first year on the Kawasaki.

Speaking in Jerez where the 2026 bike was unveiled in new green and blue colours ahead of the two-day test at the Spanish circuit, Gerloff said: “The team and I are excited and keen to start this 2026 championship. We’ve changed a lot in terms of both the bike and the team, and I’m pleased to be able to work with a new crew chief, whom I’ve already collaborated with in the past, achieving strong results.

“The other technicians remain the same and this is important, giving continuity to our work.

“The tests we’re conducting are important to ensure we head to Australia in the best possible condition and can start the season positively – I have high expectations.”

Manuel Puccetti, Team Principal at Kawasaki WorldSBK Team, added: “We’ve worked tirelessly over the winter on every little detail. We tested in November and are now here at Jerez and Portimao, because we want to be properly prepared for the first round in Australia and start the championship in the best possible way.

“Our aim for 2026 is to [...] place as high in the standings as possible in Superbike, which I’m sure we can do thanks to the combined efforts of our team and Kawasaki.”