Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea completed his first laps on a Honda WorldSBK machine since 2014 during this week’s Jerez test.

The Ulsterman, whose full-time racing career ended with a knee injury during last year’s season finale at the same Spanish circuit, returned in his new role as a HRC Test Team rider.

However, Rea admits he is still far from full fitness.

“Honestly, I wish I could say [my knee] was a lot better, but I felt quite uncomfortable on the bike from the first laps,” Jonathan Rea told WorldSBK.com.

“So I still need more time to be 100% fit, but it was super nice to get my first sensations of the CBR. And that feeling of going down the back straight, full gas, was missing.

“Nice to make a start, but of course I still have a long way to go to full recovery. If I told my doctor I was here, he’d be very mad! But we’re turning laps and at least getting some valuable information.

“Everyone knows that we have a long way to go, but the atmosphere is really nice, and I’m enjoying it. It’s my first taste of this [test rider role].

"I’m really proud to be back at Honda and thankful for the opportunity.”

“Good sensations… that I’ve been missing”

The 38-year-old, who scored just a single podium during his final two seasons at Yamaha, was able to log limited dry running before rain disrupted the official test days.

“Fortunately, I was able to ride on ‘minus day 1’, because the test riders were allowed to ride on Tuesday,” he explained.

“So I got 25 laps, and then [Thursday] we didn’t do so many laps because we were waiting for the track to dry. It’s about step by step understanding the bike.

“That’s the first thing I have to do before testing any huge items. For me, it was about understanding the bike, understanding its potential, and trying to ride it close to its limit.”

Jonathan Rea, Jake Dixon and HRC team, 2026 Jerez WorldSBK test.

Rea’s Honda was credited with the tenth-fastest lap time on the damp final day.

“With 50 laps on the bike, I’m still nowhere near where we need to be,” he added.

“But I have a positive feeling. The bike gave me a lot of good sensations - sensations I’ve been missing.

“There are also a lot of areas we need to improve, but with my experience and the technical crews both in the team and at HRC, we can put our minds together and really try to make a step.”

Rea has also been supporting new Honda WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon, who ended the test 13th fastest. Team-mate and fellow rookie Somkiat Chantra was absent after suffering arm injuries.