WorldSBK star makes stop at “unmatched show” ahead of 2026 season

Garrett Gerloff stopped off at the AMA Supercross race in Houston this weekend ahead of the start of the WorldSBK season.

The Kawasaki rider headed to Houston after the rain-affected Portimao World Superbike test on 28–29 January.

Houston marked the fourth stop on the AMA Supercross calendar and it saw defending 450SX Champion Cooper Webb seal his first victory of the year.

During qualifying, Gerloff was able to speak to the SMX Race Day Live show, where he expressed his admiration for the AMA Supercross riders.

“I have such big respect for these guys and what they do, whether it’s supercross or motocross,” he said.

“Honestly, just the bike control that they all have and the timing and everything.

“I mean, I ride moto on the side, but I got nothing on these guys. I’ve just got big respect to their athleticism, too, and everything.”

Gerloff added compliments about the “show” that AMA Supercross puts on at each round, having also stopped off at the Anaheim 1 round at the beginning of January.

“Went to A1 this year, my first ever one. It was unreal, the show that [AMA Supercross has] is unmatched and happy to be back to Houston, which I try to come to every year, and just enjoy the show.”

Gerloff added that his wedding is coming up in a few weeks. It will fall between the first round of the World Superbike season on 20–22 February and the second round on 27–29 March.

“I just got engaged to my long-time girlfriend, and we’re really stoked to start out life together,” Gerloff said.

“So, got the wedding coming up, 11 March, and going to be a big step this year so I hope everything is good with that, we’ve got a good season, and everything is just on the way up.”

Understandably, Gerloff put his support behind the Kawasaki riders in Houston. In the end, Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo were able to step on the podium, finishing second and third, respectively, but in the 450SX class the factory team’s lead rider, Chase Sexton, was unable to back up his win in Anaheim 2 and finished fifth overall.