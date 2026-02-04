The beginning of the 2026 WorldSBK round “could be interesting” according to Sam Lowes, after a weather-affected preseason.

Both winter World Superbike tests were hit by rain, which significantly limited the amount of dry running teams and riders were able to complete. Many riders were able to complete around 20 laps in patchy conditions in Jerez, and a few went out towards the end of the first day of the Portimao test with mostly dry conditions but with patches and some rivers – as described by Garrett Gerloff – but in general the majority of testing so far has been spent either waiting around or riding in the wet.

As a result of that, almost everyone is behind on their testing programme, which will make the final test of the preseason at Phillip Island even more important than usual, and even then the opening round could throw up some surprising results, thinks Sam Lowes.

“I think it’ll be a busy test, I think it’s a very important test for a lot of riders, but also Australia is quite different – different track, different setting – so it’s quite unique,” said Lowes, speaking to WorldSBK.com after the first day of the Portimao test, which was the only one in which he rode.

“So, I think everyone’s looking forward to getting there, looking forward to riding.

“Maybe the first round will be a few different results, let’s see. Could be interesting.”

Lowes is not unique this winter in that he has been limited in his ability to adjust to a new motorcycle, and to adjust that motorcycle to himself, as a result of conditions, but the British rider reassured that he has faith in both the Marc VDS team and Ducati to deliver him a competitive motorcycle despite a “frustrating” testing programme.

“I think it is frustrating, but more from just the riding side, just to get back up to speed,” Lowes said.

“I have full confidence in my team, full confidence in Ducati; the new bike is obviously very strong. So, from that side it’s frustrating.

“I’m not too worried, but just from the riding side [it would be] nice to get some laps in before getting on the plane to Australia.”

