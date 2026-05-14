Ducati, Yamaha get fuel flow changes for Dutch WorldSBK

This weekend’s WorldSBK Czech Round (15–17 May) will see Ducati hit with another fuel flow penalty.

Ducati will have its maximum fuel flow reduced by a further 0.5kg/h at the Czech WorldSBK in Most this weekend.

It comes after the Bologna brand was hit with a 0.5kg/h penalty ahead of the Dutch Round in April.

WorldSBK is able to implement fuel flow penalties after every second round based on an algorithm that considers a manufacturer’s performance, hence the spacing between the penalties for Ducati which has won every race so far this season and holds the top three positions in the riders’ standings after 12 races.

Ducati’s penalty means it now has 44kg/h of maximum fuel flow.

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Bimota was also given a 0.5kg/h penalty in Assen, but it has not finished on the podium in the last two rounds so has not been given a reduction this time.

The only manufacturer other than Ducati to have finished on the podium in the last two rounds has been BMW, taking one podium with Miguel Oliveira in Race 1 at Balaton Park two weeks ago. Oliveira, of course, won’t be present in Most this weekend after his Superpole Race crash in Hungary.

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On the other side of the coin, Yamaha has been given a 0.5kg/h increase “according to the concession system”, as WorldSBK puts it.

Yamaha has been among the slowest manufacturers in the speed trap this year. Having started the season at the baseline level of 46.5kg/h, it will now get 47kg/h.