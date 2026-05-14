Fire breaks out in Most paddock as WorldSBK issues statement

A statement has been issued by WorldSBK following a paddock fire caused by a power transformer at Autodrom Most.

The fire occurred on Thursday morning (14 May) and left a significant amount of the paddock without power. The Czech Round is due to start on 15 May, with the main WorldSBK class joined by World Sportbike and World Supersport this weekend.

WorldSBK’s statement on the fire says that power had been restored by 14:00 local time, and that race direction and the circuit medical centre were not affected by the temporary outage.

Generator at Autodrom Most after fire on Thursday at 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

“Following a technical incident involving a power transformer at the Autodrom Most on Thursday morning, part of the paddock experienced a temporary power outage,” reads the statement from WorldSBK.

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“Thanks to the rapid intervention of circuit staff and the local fire department, the situation was quickly and safely contained. Approximately one third of the paddock was affected by the momentary loss of power.

“By 14:00 local time, the situation had stabilised and power had been restored through a back-up system, allowing paddock personnel to continue preparations for the Czech Round.

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“Critical operational areas, including Race Direction and the Medical Centre, were isolated from the outage and remained operational throughout the incident.”

The 2026 Czech Round is the sixth WorldSBK event to be held at Most since it joined the calendar in 2021.

Nicolo Bulega enters this weekend with an 82-point lead over Iker Lecuona in the riders’ standings. The Italian has won every race this season and his win streak has extended to a record 16 races, Bulega having surpassed Toprak Razgatlioglu’s record of 13 in Race 1 at Balaton Park two weeks ago (1–3 May).

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