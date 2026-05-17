2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega completes Most hattrick

Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from Race 2 at the Czech WorldSBK from Autodrom Most, the 15th race of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega took another WorldSBK victory in Race 2 at Most, this time his advantage 0.594 seconds over Iker Lecuona in second.

The two factory Ducati riders were 15 seconds clear of third-placed Yari Montella by the end of the race, the Barni rider completing his first triple-podium in WorldSBK with his fourth third place in succession.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was fourth, then Garrett Gerloff completed the top-five after getting the better of Alberto Surra.

Surra took sixth, ahead of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani, while Andrea Locatelli and Tommy Bridewell completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Most are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.594
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R15.529
4Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R16.783
5Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR22.947
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R23.177
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99823.643
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99823.869
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R126.991
10Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R27.740
11Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R129.908
12Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R29.928
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR32.808
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R134.188
15Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R139.887
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R143.897
17Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R156.551
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R57.480
19Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:09.585
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

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2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega completes Most hattrick
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.