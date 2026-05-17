2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega completes Most hattrick

Results from Race 2 at the Czech WorldSBK from Autodrom Most, the 15th race of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega took another WorldSBK victory in Race 2 at Most, this time his advantage 0.594 seconds over Iker Lecuona in second.

The two factory Ducati riders were 15 seconds clear of third-placed Yari Montella by the end of the race, the Barni rider completing his first triple-podium in WorldSBK with his fourth third place in succession.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was fourth, then Garrett Gerloff completed the top-five after getting the better of Alberto Surra.

Surra took sixth, ahead of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani, while Andrea Locatelli and Tommy Bridewell completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Most are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Race 2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 0.594 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 15.529 4 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 16.783 5 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 22.947 6 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 23.177 7 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 23.643 8 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 23.869 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 26.991 10 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 27.740 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 29.908 12 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 29.928 13 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 32.808 14 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 34.188 15 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 39.887 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 43.897 17 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 56.551 18 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 57.480 19 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:09.585 DNF Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF