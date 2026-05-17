2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega completes Most hattrick
Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Results from Race 2 at the Czech WorldSBK from Autodrom Most, the 15th race of the 2026 season.
Nicolo Bulega took another WorldSBK victory in Race 2 at Most, this time his advantage 0.594 seconds over Iker Lecuona in second.
The two factory Ducati riders were 15 seconds clear of third-placed Yari Montella by the end of the race, the Barni rider completing his first triple-podium in WorldSBK with his fourth third place in succession.
Lorenzo Baldassarri was fourth, then Garrett Gerloff completed the top-five after getting the better of Alberto Surra.
Surra took sixth, ahead of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani, while Andrea Locatelli and Tommy Bridewell completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Most are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.594
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.529
|4
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.783
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|22.947
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|23.177
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|23.643
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|23.869
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26.991
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|27.740
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|29.908
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|29.928
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|32.808
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34.188
|15
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|39.887
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|43.897
|17
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|56.551
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|57.480
|19
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:09.585
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF