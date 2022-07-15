2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (1)

15 Jul 2022
Free Practice 1 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (1) Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha with Brixx 1:27.805s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.134s
3Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.241s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.282s
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.356s
6Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad Team+0.651s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.860s
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+1.002s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.052s
10Philipp OettlGERTeam Goeleven+1.108s
11Lucas MahiasFRAKawasaki Puccetti+1.238s
12Leon HaslamGBR Pedercini Racing+1.260s
13Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing+1.501s
14Garrett GerloffUSAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.754s
15Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha with Brixx +2.018s
16Illia MykhalchykUKRBMW Motorrad Team+2.156s
17Tarran MackenzieGBRMcAMS Yamaha+2.406s
18Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+2.555s
19Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+2.761s
20Kohta NozaneJPNGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+3.467s
21Leandro MercadoARGMIE Racing Honda Team+3.473s
22Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport-Yamaha+3.475s
23Hafzh SyahrinMASMIE Racing Honda Team+3.564s
24Luca BernardiSMRBARNI Spark Racing Team+3.762s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Verdnatura+3.795s
26Roberto TamburiniITAYamaha Motoxracing Team+4.012s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)
 
Toprak Razgatlioglu opens the 2022 Donington Park World Superbike event on top of the timesheets after a late surge during Friday morning's Free Practice 1.

Jonathan Rea - who starts his home UK event 36-points behind Alvaro Bautista but 43 clear of reigning champion Razgatlioglu - held P1 for almost the entire session on his way to second, with Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi making it three manufacturers in the top three.

Rea and Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes made a swift start to the 45-minute outing, forming an early one-two ahead of Razgatlioglu and BMW's Scott Redding, riding with a new Kalex swingarm.

Meanwhile, Razgatlioglu's team-mate Andrea Locatelli became the first faller of the weekend, at Goddards, the final hairpin, which would also be the scene of an off-track moment for Razgatlioglu later in the session.

Ducati's title leader Bautista worked his way up to third in the middle stages of the 45-minutes before Razgatlioglu reclaimed the place on the edge of the final ten minutes.

The Kawasaki one-two remained intact until Rinaldi split the ZX-10Rs with four minutes to go, with Razgatlioglu finally toppling Rea as the last minute began with a 1m 27.805s.

Those improvements, possibly on new tyres, demoted Lowes to fourth, as Bautista and Redding completed the top six.

Iker Lecuona, agitated at being held up by Philipp Oettl early in the session, led the Honda challenge in eighth.

Home wild-cards Leon Haslam, Peter Hickman and reigning BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie were 12th, 13th and 17th respectively.

Temperatures were already warm for FP1 and are set to rise considerably for FP2 this afternoon.

