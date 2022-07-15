2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (1) Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx 1:27.805s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.134s 3 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.241s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.282s 5 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.356s 6 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +0.651s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.860s 8 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +1.002s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.052s 10 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +1.108s 11 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +1.238s 12 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Racing +1.260s 13 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing +1.501s 14 Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.754s 15 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +2.018s 16 Illia Mykhalchyk UKR BMW Motorrad Team +2.156s 17 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +2.406s 18 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +2.555s 19 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +2.761s 20 Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +3.467s 21 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team +3.473s 22 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha +3.475s 23 Hafzh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing Honda Team +3.564s 24 Luca Bernardi SMR BARNI Spark Racing Team +3.762s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +3.795s 26 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +4.012s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:

Best lap:

Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)

Best race lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)



Toprak Razgatlioglu opens the 2022 Donington Park World Superbike event on top of the timesheets after a late surge during Friday morning's Free Practice 1.

Jonathan Rea - who starts his home UK event 36-points behind Alvaro Bautista but 43 clear of reigning champion Razgatlioglu - held P1 for almost the entire session on his way to second, with Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi making it three manufacturers in the top three.

Rea and Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes made a swift start to the 45-minute outing, forming an early one-two ahead of Razgatlioglu and BMW's Scott Redding, riding with a new Kalex swingarm.

Meanwhile, Razgatlioglu's team-mate Andrea Locatelli became the first faller of the weekend, at Goddards, the final hairpin, which would also be the scene of an off-track moment for Razgatlioglu later in the session.

Ducati's title leader Bautista worked his way up to third in the middle stages of the 45-minutes before Razgatlioglu reclaimed the place on the edge of the final ten minutes.

The Kawasaki one-two remained intact until Rinaldi split the ZX-10Rs with four minutes to go, with Razgatlioglu finally toppling Rea as the last minute began with a 1m 27.805s.

Those improvements, possibly on new tyres, demoted Lowes to fourth, as Bautista and Redding completed the top six.

Iker Lecuona, agitated at being held up by Philipp Oettl early in the session, led the Honda challenge in eighth.

Home wild-cards Leon Haslam, Peter Hickman and reigning BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie were 12th, 13th and 17th respectively.

Temperatures were already warm for FP1 and are set to rise considerably for FP2 this afternoon.