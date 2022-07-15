2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (1)
Free Practice 1 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|1:27.805s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.134s
|3
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.241s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.282s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.356s
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.651s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.860s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.002s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.052s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team Goeleven
|+1.108s
|11
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.238s
|12
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Racing
|+1.260s
|13
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing
|+1.501s
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.754s
|15
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+2.018s
|16
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|UKR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+2.156s
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|+2.406s
|18
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.555s
|19
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+2.761s
|20
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+3.467s
|21
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+3.473s
|22
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha
|+3.475s
|23
|Hafzh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+3.564s
|24
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+3.762s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|+3.795s
|26
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+4.012s
Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)
Toprak Razgatlioglu opens the 2022 Donington Park World Superbike event on top of the timesheets after a late surge during Friday morning's Free Practice 1.
Jonathan Rea - who starts his home UK event 36-points behind Alvaro Bautista but 43 clear of reigning champion Razgatlioglu - held P1 for almost the entire session on his way to second, with Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi making it three manufacturers in the top three.
Rea and Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes made a swift start to the 45-minute outing, forming an early one-two ahead of Razgatlioglu and BMW's Scott Redding, riding with a new Kalex swingarm.
Meanwhile, Razgatlioglu's team-mate Andrea Locatelli became the first faller of the weekend, at Goddards, the final hairpin, which would also be the scene of an off-track moment for Razgatlioglu later in the session.
Ducati's title leader Bautista worked his way up to third in the middle stages of the 45-minutes before Razgatlioglu reclaimed the place on the edge of the final ten minutes.
The Kawasaki one-two remained intact until Rinaldi split the ZX-10Rs with four minutes to go, with Razgatlioglu finally toppling Rea as the last minute began with a 1m 27.805s.
Those improvements, possibly on new tyres, demoted Lowes to fourth, as Bautista and Redding completed the top six.
Iker Lecuona, agitated at being held up by Philipp Oettl early in the session, led the Honda challenge in eighth.
Home wild-cards Leon Haslam, Peter Hickman and reigning BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie were 12th, 13th and 17th respectively.
Temperatures were already warm for FP1 and are set to rise considerably for FP2 this afternoon.