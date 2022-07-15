2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (1)

WSBK
15 Jul 2022
Raffaele De Rosa, Misano WorldSSP, 10 June

Free Practice 1 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.

2022 WorldSSP Donington Park  - Free Practice (1) Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Raffaele De RosaITAOrelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP1:31.499s
2Jules CluzelFRAGMT94 Yamaha+0.021s
3Lorenzo BaldassarriITAEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team+0.150s
4Hannes SoomerESTDynavolt Triumph+0.158s
5Federico CaricasuloITAAlthea Racing+0.182s
6Dominique AegerterSUITen Kate Yamaha+0.189s
7Kyle SmithGBRVFT Yamaha+0.474s
8Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team+0.567s
9Andy VerdoiaFRAGMT94 Yamaha+0.781s
10Can OncuTURKawasaki Puccetti+1.034s
11Peter SebestyenHUNEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team+1.175s
12Luigi MontellaITAKawasaki Puccetti+1.177s
13Unai OrradreESPMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP+1.201s
14Thomas Booth-AmosGBRProdina Racing WorldSSP+1.307s
15Harry TrueloveGBRColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha+1.312s
16Stefano ManziITADynavolt Triumph+1.342s
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMV Agusta Reparto Corse+1.368s
18Oliver BaylissAUSBARNI Spark Racing Team+1.395s
19Benjamin CurrieAUSMotozoo Racing by Puccetti+1.455s
20Simon JespersenDENCM Yamaha+1.459s
21Marcel BrennerSUIVFT Yamaha+1.530s
22Adrian HuertasESPMTM Kawasaki+1.554s
23Glenn Van StraalenNEDEAB Yamaha+1.777s
24Mattia CasadeiITAMV Agusta Reparto Corse+1.955s
25Isaac VinalesESPD34G Racing+2.113s
26Ondrej VostatekCZEMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP+2.421s
27Federico FuligniITAD34G Racing+2.731s
28Leonardo TacciniITATen Kate Yamaha+2.781s
29Maximilian KoflerAUTCM Yamaha+3.093s
30Sander KroezeNEDKallio Yamaha+3.449s
31Jefrey BuisNEDMotozoo Racing by Puccetti+3.808s
32Patrick HobelsbergerGERKallio Yamaha+4.219s

Raffaele De Rosa puts Ducati fastest ahead of the Yamahas of Jules Cluzel and Lorenzo Baldassarri during Free Practice 1 for the 2022 World Supersport round at Donington Park.

Reigning champion Dominique Aegerter, winner of the last seven races, began the British weekend in sixth for Ten Kate.

The session was interrupted by red-flags with 19-minutes to go due to a highside for Patrick Hobelsberger, who initially required medical assistance at the side of the track before standing to his feet.

Carl Fogarty EXCLUSIVE interview | Crash.Net WorldSBK

 