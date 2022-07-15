2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (1)
15 Jul 2022
Free Practice 1 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.
|2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Free Practice (1) Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP
|1:31.499s
|2
|Jules Cluzel
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+0.021s
|3
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|+0.150s
|4
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|Dynavolt Triumph
|+0.158s
|5
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Althea Racing
|+0.182s
|6
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|+0.189s
|7
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|VFT Yamaha
|+0.474s
|8
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
|+0.567s
|9
|Andy Verdoia
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+0.781s
|10
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.034s
|11
|Peter Sebestyen
|HUN
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|+1.175s
|12
|Luigi Montella
|ITA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.177s
|13
|Unai Orradre
|ESP
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|+1.201s
|14
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|GBR
|Prodina Racing WorldSSP
|+1.307s
|15
|Harry Truelove
|GBR
|ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha
|+1.312s
|16
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Dynavolt Triumph
|+1.342s
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|+1.368s
|18
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+1.395s
|19
|Benjamin Currie
|AUS
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|+1.455s
|20
|Simon Jespersen
|DEN
|CM Yamaha
|+1.459s
|21
|Marcel Brenner
|SUI
|VFT Yamaha
|+1.530s
|22
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|MTM Kawasaki
|+1.554s
|23
|Glenn Van Straalen
|NED
|EAB Yamaha
|+1.777s
|24
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|+1.955s
|25
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|D34G Racing
|+2.113s
|26
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|+2.421s
|27
|Federico Fuligni
|ITA
|D34G Racing
|+2.731s
|28
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|+2.781s
|29
|Maximilian Kofler
|AUT
|CM Yamaha
|+3.093s
|30
|Sander Kroeze
|NED
|Kallio Yamaha
|+3.449s
|31
|Jefrey Buis
|NED
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|+3.808s
|32
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|GER
|Kallio Yamaha
|+4.219s
Raffaele De Rosa puts Ducati fastest ahead of the Yamahas of Jules Cluzel and Lorenzo Baldassarri during Free Practice 1 for the 2022 World Supersport round at Donington Park.
Reigning champion Dominique Aegerter, winner of the last seven races, began the British weekend in sixth for Ten Kate.
The session was interrupted by red-flags with 19-minutes to go due to a highside for Patrick Hobelsberger, who initially required medical assistance at the side of the track before standing to his feet.