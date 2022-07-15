2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Free Practice (1) Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP 1:31.499s 2 Jules Cluzel FRA GMT94 Yamaha +0.021s 3 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team +0.150s 4 Hannes Soomer EST Dynavolt Triumph +0.158s 5 Federico Caricasulo ITA Althea Racing +0.182s 6 Dominique Aegerter SUI Ten Kate Yamaha +0.189s 7 Kyle Smith GBR VFT Yamaha +0.474s 8 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team +0.567s 9 Andy Verdoia FRA GMT94 Yamaha +0.781s 10 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti +1.034s 11 Peter Sebestyen HUN Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team +1.175s 12 Luigi Montella ITA Kawasaki Puccetti +1.177s 13 Unai Orradre ESP MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP +1.201s 14 Thomas Booth-Amos GBR Prodina Racing WorldSSP +1.307s 15 Harry Truelove GBR ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha +1.312s 16 Stefano Manzi ITA Dynavolt Triumph +1.342s 17 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR MV Agusta Reparto Corse +1.368s 18 Oliver Bayliss AUS BARNI Spark Racing Team +1.395s 19 Benjamin Currie AUS Motozoo Racing by Puccetti +1.455s 20 Simon Jespersen DEN CM Yamaha +1.459s 21 Marcel Brenner SUI VFT Yamaha +1.530s 22 Adrian Huertas ESP MTM Kawasaki +1.554s 23 Glenn Van Straalen NED EAB Yamaha +1.777s 24 Mattia Casadei ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse +1.955s 25 Isaac Vinales ESP D34G Racing +2.113s 26 Ondrej Vostatek CZE MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP +2.421s 27 Federico Fuligni ITA D34G Racing +2.731s 28 Leonardo Taccini ITA Ten Kate Yamaha +2.781s 29 Maximilian Kofler AUT CM Yamaha +3.093s 30 Sander Kroeze NED Kallio Yamaha +3.449s 31 Jefrey Buis NED Motozoo Racing by Puccetti +3.808s 32 Patrick Hobelsberger GER Kallio Yamaha +4.219s

Raffaele De Rosa puts Ducati fastest ahead of the Yamahas of Jules Cluzel and Lorenzo Baldassarri during Free Practice 1 for the 2022 World Supersport round at Donington Park.

Reigning champion Dominique Aegerter, winner of the last seven races, began the British weekend in sixth for Ten Kate.

The session was interrupted by red-flags with 19-minutes to go due to a highside for Patrick Hobelsberger, who initially required medical assistance at the side of the track before standing to his feet.