2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.
|2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|1:27.390s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.011s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.123s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.249s
|5
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.473s
|6
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.526s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.604s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+0.910s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.927s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team Goeleven
|+1.016s
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.071s
|12
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.152s
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+1.230s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.282s
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|+1.282s
|16
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|UKR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.348s
|17
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Racing
|+1.519s
|18
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.591s
|19
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+1.820s
|20
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing
|+1.833s
|21
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+1.969s
|22
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+2.348s
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.364s
|24
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+2.421s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|+3.348s
Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)
The big three of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista set the pace during Sunday morning warm-up for the 2022 World Superbike round at Donington Park.
Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who sprang a surprise with a massive 6.4s lights to flag victory in race one and is now setting his sights on a first perfect triple, saved his best for last as he jumped to the top by a fraction over Rea, who finished second from pole on Saturday and was planning a return to his 'old faithful' set-up on his ZX-10RR today,
Ducati's title leader Bautista, under pressure after seeing his points lead cut to just 16 over Rea (and 54 over Razgatlioglu) after falling from second place yesterday, responded positively to complete a top three covered by just 0.123s.
Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes was best of the rest in fourth ahead of BMW's Scott Redding, the rider Lowes passed in the closing stages of race one for his first podium of the season.
The Donington Superpole race will start at 11am, followed by Race 2 at 2pm.