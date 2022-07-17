2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx 1:27.390s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.011s 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.123s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.249s 5 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +0.473s 6 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.526s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.604s 8 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +0.910s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.927s 10 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +1.016s 11 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.071s 12 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +1.152s 13 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +1.230s 14 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.282s 15 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +1.282s 16 Illia Mykhalchyk UKR BMW Motorrad Team +1.348s 17 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Racing +1.519s 18 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.591s 19 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +1.820s 20 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing +1.833s 21 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team +1.969s 22 Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +2.348s 23 Hafizh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing Honda Team +2.364s 24 Luca Bernardi SMR BARNI Spark Racing Team +2.421s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +3.348s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:

Best lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)

Best race lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)

The big three of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista set the pace during Sunday morning warm-up for the 2022 World Superbike round at Donington Park.

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who sprang a surprise with a massive 6.4s lights to flag victory in race one and is now setting his sights on a first perfect triple , saved his best for last as he jumped to the top by a fraction over Rea, who finished second from pole on Saturday and was planning a return to his 'old faithful' set-up on his ZX-10RR today,

Ducati's title leader Bautista, under pressure after seeing his points lead cut to just 16 over Rea (and 54 over Razgatlioglu) after falling from second place yesterday, responded positively to complete a top three covered by just 0.123s.

Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes was best of the rest in fourth ahead of BMW's Scott Redding, the rider Lowes passed in the closing stages of race one for his first podium of the season.

The Donington Superpole race will start at 11am, followed by Race 2 at 2pm.