2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results

WSBK
17 Jul 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Donington Park WorldSBK race1, 16 July

Warm-up results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha with Brixx 1:27.390s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.011s
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.123s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.249s
5Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad Team+0.473s
6Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.526s
7Garrett GerloffUSAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.604s
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+0.910s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.927s
10Philipp OettlGERTeam Goeleven+1.016s
11Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.071s
12Lucas MahiasFRAKawasaki Puccetti+1.152s
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha with Brixx +1.230s
14Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.282s
15Tarran MackenzieGBRMcAMS Yamaha+1.282s
16Illia MykhalchykUKRBMW Motorrad Team+1.348s
17Leon HaslamGBR Pedercini Racing+1.519s
18Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.591s
19Roberto TamburiniITAYamaha Motoxracing Team+1.820s
20Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing+1.833s
21Leandro MercadoARGMIE Racing Honda Team+1.969s
22Kohta NozaneJPNGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+2.348s
23Hafizh SyahrinMASMIE Racing Honda Team+2.364s
24Luca BernardiSMRBARNI Spark Racing Team+2.421s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Verdnatura+3.348s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)

The big three of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista set the pace during Sunday morning warm-up for the 2022 World Superbike round at Donington Park.

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who sprang a surprise with a massive 6.4s lights to flag victory in race one and is now setting his sights on a first perfect triple, saved his best for last as he jumped to the top by a fraction over Rea, who finished second from pole on Saturday and was planning a return to his 'old faithful' set-up on his ZX-10RR today,

Ducati's title leader Bautista, under pressure after seeing his points lead cut to just 16 over Rea (and 54 over Razgatlioglu) after falling from second place yesterday, responded positively to complete a top three covered by just 0.123s.

Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes was best of the rest in fourth ahead of BMW's Scott Redding, the rider Lowes passed in the closing stages of race one for his first podium of the season.

The Donington Superpole race will start at 11am, followed by Race 2 at 2pm.

