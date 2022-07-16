‘I have a dream’: Toprak targets Donington triple as title hopes revived

While Bautista and Ducati looked on the back foot from Friday, Razgatlioglu was predicted to face a major challenge just to keep pace with pole qualifier Jonathan Rea.

Instead, Razgatlioglu wrestled the lead from the Kawasaki rider into turn one and, barring a brief out-braking battle with the six-time champion into the Fogarty Esses, never looked back.

“I saw Johnny trying hard braking and I did also. We both went a little bit wide, but I don't know [what happened to him] after,” Razgatlioglu said.

While Rea dropped to a low of fifth before fighting to second, Razgatlioglu began building what would eventually become a dominant lead of over seven-seconds.

“I was not killing the tyre, just opening the gas slowly and when I saw the gap I began to ride more relaxed,” Razgatlioglu said. “Yesterday we had a big problem with grip, but today we improved and I could set very consistent lap times.

“I'm surprised because yesterday in the race simulation, I wasn’t feeling so strong because the rear tyre really dropped. But in the race it felt like a different bike and I felt like last year. I rode very relaxed, the grip was much better and I felt under control.

“I think we changed again some set-up. I don't know because I didn’t ask my team, I just said thank you! Maybe the hotter temperatures also helped.

“In the last three laps I closed the gas because it’s the first [full race] victory for me this year so I didn’t want to take any risks, but when I saw 7-seconds lead I needed to do a Stoppie over the finish line like Magny-Cours!

Toprak Razgatlioglu: ‘I have a Donington dream’

“I'm very happy today. Finally, I feel good with the bike and we are now very strong," Razgatlioglu added.

“But the weekend is not finished. We have two more races and, after becoming world champion, I have a dream; to take 3 wins in a race weekend.

"We will try to do it here, because it’s my favourite track.”

The Pata Yamaha star said he was unaware Bautista had crashed out, marking the Spaniard’s first DNF of the season and re-opening what looked to be a closing door on Razgatlioglu’s title defence.

“I saw someone down at the last corner but I didn’t know which rider it was,” he said. “After I finished the race, I understood that Alvaro crashed, but now I'm not thinking about this. I’m just focussed on my job.”

Joking that he liked the new 54-point gap, his former racing number, Razgatlioglu insisted it’s still a case of chasing wins on a race-by-race basis.

“I'm not looking at the championship, like last year I'm just focused race-by-race. For me it’s important to get more wins and we will see. We have many more races…”

Rea, who finished second to Razgatlioglu after Bautista’s downfall, is now just 16-points from the title lead.

Bautista has won six races so far this season, Rea five and Razgatlioglu two - the Donington win adding to a Superpole victory last time at Misano.

Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes completed the Saturday podium in third.